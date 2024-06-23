Transfer Window – Inter Milan Summer Transfer Strategy

Inter Milan are prepared to make several sales this summer while targeting several talents in their broader transfer strategy.

The Nerazzurri will bring in Mehdi Taremi and Piotr Zielinski on free transfers. There are also two key positions (goalkeepers and defense) where Inter Milan will make new signings ahead of next season. Based on what football experts predict, here are key players you can bet on Inter Milan to sell or buy during the summer transfer window.

Which Players Could Inter Milan Sell This Summer?

The summer transfer window will be another opportunity for the Nerazzurri to buy and sell as they unveil their next season’s strategy.

Manager Simone Inzaghi understands he can’t make any costly signings he’s targeting without getting roughly an equivalent amount of money in a few sales.

If anything, Inter Milan’s new owners hope to end the summer transfer window with some profit, although it will be nothing compared to what they made in 2021.

For possible sales, Denzel Dumfries ranks among the bookie’s favorites to leave the Nerazzurri for a substantial amount. There’s also striker Marcus Thuram, who comes with a €85 million release clause.

Overall, Inter Milan won’t be looking to trade players who had any regularity last season. Instead, they will try and sell younger players currently on loan to other teams.

That includes players like Valentin Carboni, a 19-year-old player who could fetch over €30 million this summer. There are also strikers Francesco Pio and Sebastiano Esposito, goalkeeper Filip Stankovic and midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic.

Inter Milan Rarget Goalkeeper

Inter Milan is still looking for a young and talented goalkeeper who can challenge Yann Sommer, and several targets fit the bill. The Nerazzurri have been targeting Atletico Paranaense’s Bento Matheus Krepski, but the Brazil international has proven beyond reach.

With Bento out of reach, coach Inzaghi is keen on bringing in Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from Udinese in this summer transfer window.

But with Udinese looking hesitant to sell Okoye this summer, Serie A experts predict the Nerazzurri will sign Genoa’s Josep Martinez as Yann Sommer’s backup. Martinez costs less than €18 million, especially since his contract with Genoa expires this June.

Nerazzurri Target Defenders Predicted

With Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij in their mid-thirties, Inter Milan needs a physical defender to hold the fort in the long run.

While the Nerazzurri signed Italian Midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo last summer, their defense still needs to be bulletproof.

The dream target for Inter Milan’s defense is Torino’s Alessandro Buongiorno, but Inzaghi is keeping his options open considering his hefty €35-40 million price tag.

Inter Milan is also interested in signing former Ajax defender Perr Schuurs, a 24-year-old Dutch star who has attracted the attention of Tottenham, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

The Nerazzurri are also chasing teenage Sampdoria defender Giovanni Leoni, who has earned a spot in the Ligurian team’s defense at 17 years old.