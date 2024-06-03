Transfer window 2024: The 20 biggest moves which could happen this summer

Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are two of the Premier League's hottest commodities - Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

The summer transfer window will officially open in just a few weeks and it is already clear that the biggest clubs in the Premier League and Europe will be scrapping for a select group of players.

Here, Telegraph Sport looks at the most exciting talents who could be on the move.

Age: 21

Position: Forward

Slovenia international Sesko is strong, fast, tall, two-footed and deadly in the penalty area. It is no wonder, then, that the 21-year-old is one of the most admired forwards in the European game. Arsenal are among the interested clubs, although they could face competition from Chelsea. Sesko finished the season with seven goals in seven Bundesliga matches.

Age: 25

Position: Forward

One of the most dynamic and dangerous strikers in world football, Osimhen is expected to be on the move from Napoli this summer. PSG’s interest in the Nigerian is well-established, but it remains to be seen whether any Premier League clubs are willing to fork out the required money for a player who has struck 48 league goals over the past two seasons.

Branthwaite has interest from Manchester United - Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

Age: 21

Position: Defender

Everton need to generate money through sales, and Branthwaite is their most attractive asset. There is interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest sides, including Manchester United, in the 21-year-old. Branthwaite is part of England’s provisional 33-man squad for this summer’s Euros and could cost more than £50 million.

Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain)

Age: 25

Position: Forward

The worst-kept secret in football is that Mbappe will finally join Real Madrid this summer. This comes after years of public and private flirtation, and after Mbappe told PSG in February that he will depart the club when his contract expires this summer. He leaves as the leading scorer in PSG’s history.

Age: 24

Position: Midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be at the front of the queue to sign Gallagher, while Aston Villa have also shown interest. A Chelsea academy graduate, his departure from Stamford Bridge would be deeply unpopular with the club’s supporters — but there has been no progress on a new contract, and his sale would massively help Chelsea’s finances.

Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Age: 21

Position: Winger

Williams is one of the most exciting young talents in Spain, where the 21-year-old excels as a winger for Athletic Bilbao. A transfer is regarded as likely this summer, with Chelsea and Arsenal among those showing interest earlier in the year, although the financial terms of any deal are extremely complicated due to his salary costs. Bayern Munich and Barcelona have been linked.

Toney's could be more affordable this summer after his lengthy absence from Premier League football and subsequent lack of form - Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Age: 28

Position: Forward

Who will step forward to sign Toney? Not so long ago, it looked as if Toney might have his pick of the Premier League’s biggest teams. Now, however, he is perhaps not quite so appealing: his last club goal came in mid-February. With one year left on his Brentford contract, a transfer makes sense for all parties. Could Spurs or United make a move?

Age: 26

Position: Midfielder

Newcastle need to sell players to fund their summer recruitment plans and Bruno is the most obvious candidate. His £100 million release clause is likely to prove too high for interested parties (Arsenal and Manchester City have been watching closely). Can a deal be done for a lower price? Newcastle won’t like it but that might be the reality they are forced to face.

Age: 22

Position: Forward

As reported by Telegraph Sport last month, at least two Premier League clubs have enquired about signing Greenwood. A move abroad remains more likely, though, after his impressive loan spell at Getafe, where he scored 10 goals in 36 games. Borussia Dortmund are interested.

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Age: 22

Position: Winger

Olise finished the season on fantastic form and ended the campaign with 10 goals and six assists in just 19 appearances. His struggles with injury might be a concern to potential buyers but his talent is obvious. United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are all looking to strengthen in wide areas.

Alphonso Davies has been on Real Madrid's radar for quite some time - Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Age: 23

Position: Defender

For some time, it has been assumed that Davies will be leaving Bayern this summer, with Real Madrid reportedly at the front of the queue. Reports in Germany have suggested the 23-year-old left-back could yet remain in Munich, although there will be no shortage of suitors if he does decide to seek a new challenge.

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP)

Age: 25

Position: Forward

This time last year, Gyokeres was still a Coventry City player. Now, after the most extraordinary campaign with Sporting, he is one of the most sought-after attacking players in Europe. He finished the season with 43 goals in 50 appearances. He is reported to have an £85 million release clause.

Age: 23

Position: Defender

Most of the Premier League’s biggest clubs have, at one point over the past few years, shown an interest in Guehi. This is the summer in which he is expected to leave Palace. Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all among the long-term admirers of the England international, who is likely to cost in the region of £50 million.

Age: 22

Position: Midfielder

Everton’s financial issues mean that Onana will leave if the right offer comes in. The 22-year-old has shown he can handle himself in the Premier League and there will be interest from top teams in Europe. Bayern Munich are admirers, while Chelsea and Newcastle have also been keen in the past.

Amadou Onana could offer ballast in midfield for several top sides - Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

Age: 21

Position: Winger

Brentford tried to sign Bakayoko in a club-record move last summer but he is now expected to have interest from bigger teams in Europe, including Liverpool. The 21-year-old scored 14 goals in the 2023/24 season and is now an important player for Belgium.

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Age: 29

Position: Midfielder/full-back

Kimmich’s future at Bayern has been a constant source of discussion in recent months and it is far from certain that he will stay at the club. He has just one year remaining on his current deal. Almost every top club in Europe would be interested in signing a player of his quality and experience.

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Age: 25

Position: Midfielder

Crystal Palace are expecting to receive at least £60 million for Eze, who has previously attracted interest from Manchester City. Eze is believed to be happy at Palace and his future might be tied to the fates of Olise and Guehi. Would Palace be willing to lose all three players in one summer?

Joao Neves (Benfica)

Age: 19

Position: Midfielder

Perhaps the most exciting young midfield player in Europe right now. Neves made 55 appearances for Benfica this season and is part of the Portugal squad for the European Championship. The only problem? The fee. His release clause is reportedly set at more than £100 million.

Jean Clair Todibo has been a revelation at centre-back for Nice - Franco Arland/Getty Images

Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice)

Age: 24

Position: Defender

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have both tried to sign Todibo in the past, and they could try to do so again. The Frenchman has proved himself as one of the top defenders in Ligue 1. He told Telegraph Sport last month that his ambition is to play in the “best competitions in the world”.

Georgiy Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Age: 21

Position: Midfielder

Sudakov is expected to be the next big sale by Shakhtar and he could follow Mykhailo Mudryk from Ukraine to the Premier League. There has also been interest in Italy in a player who could shine at this summer’s European Championship.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.