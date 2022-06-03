Transfer wide receiver taking official visit to Auburn

The Tigers’ receiving room may be getting a much-needed boost.

Former LSU Tiger Koy Moore, who entered the Transfer Portal in October of last year, will be taking an official visit to Auburn this weekend according to On3 sports. Chances for Auburn could be looking good, as 247Sports currently has its Transfer Portal Crystal Ball set on Auburn with one prediction.

Moore was unable to get the playing time and production he wanted at LSU. His best season in Baton Rouge was his first one, where he played eight games and caught 22 passes for 177 yards and no touchdowns. He only played three games for LSU last year, catching just five passes for 71 yards and no touchdowns.

With the mysteries surrounding Auburn’s wide receiver room and no clear No. 1 option, Moore could find exactly the production he is seeking at The Plains and would be able to stay in the SEC as an Auburn Tiger. What’s more, he could have the chance to play his former team in a revenge game when the Tigers go to play LSU in 2022 and beyond.

It’s very likely that coach Bryan Harsin will pull out all the stops to bring Moore to the Plains, as any improvement in the receiving room will help whoever starts for the Tigers at quarterback come this fall.

