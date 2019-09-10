Transfer Tuesday: Players that will make a big impact in 2020

Zsdj5omtk67ojbrl2xx8

The introduction of the transfer portal last year has changed the way players move across college football programs. With that in mind, Rivals.com will breakdown a transfer related topic each week.

This week, we’ll look at some of the players that have already made transfer decisions and take a look at the potential impact that might have when they are eligible to play next season.

As a recruit: One of the top players in the state of Georgia in the class of 2018, Allen fielded interest from all over the country before eventually focusing on Notre Dame and committing to the Irish during the winter of 2017.

With the Irish: Allen spent 2018 redshirting with the Irish and seemed prime for an on-field role in 2019. But after looking like he would be down the depth chart to start the year, Allen elected to transfer, landing back close to home at Georgia Tech.

What to expect: Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins is known for his ability to develop defensive backs and Allen should have a chance to contribute in 2020 after taking a year to learn the system. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

As a recruit: Bethel initially committed to Florida but after the Gators changed coaches, Bethel ended up backing off that pledge and landed close to home at Miami.

As a Hurricane: Bethel appeared in one game as a true freshman in 2018 but spent the bulk of his time on the scout team. After going through part of camp this year and not seeing a path to playing time, Bethel entered the portal and later announced that he would transfer to Colorado.

What to expect: Buffaloes coach Mel Tucker has a reputation for developing defensive backs and Bethel will be expected to step in and contribute in 2020. Bethel will have three years of eligibility remaining.

