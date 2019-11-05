Transfer Tuesday: Four biggest recent transfer portal entries

Zkfstrne4naqvkflyvzc

The introduction of the transfer portal last year has changed the way players move across college football programs. With that in mind, Rivals.com will breakdown a transfer related topic each week.

College football season continues to roll on, and more players continue to flow into the transfer portal. Today, we focus on four notable players who entered the portal over the past week.

As a recruit: Gatewood emerged during his freshman season as a name to know in the recruiting world and despite a lack of playing time on Friday nights, he still garnered interest from all over the country. Despite being an early lean to Florida State, Gatewood ended up committing to Auburn as a sophomore, following in the steps of his idol Cam Newton.

At Auburn: Gatewood redshirted as a freshman in 2018 and then battled Bo Nix for the starting job heading into the 2019 season. Gatewood ended up losing the job, but still played in seven games for the Tigers, mostly in short yardage and reserve duty, and scored five touchdowns this season. After being rumored to transfer for a while, Gatewood finally made the move last week. He will have at least two years of eligibility remaining.

Potential landing spots: Kentucky, Florida, Florida State. Gatewood’s Twitter activity appears to show interest in the Wildcats, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Florida schools get involved, especially after the Seminoles hire a new coach.

As a recruit: One of the top quarterbacks to come out of Louisiana in recent years, Rogers' recruitment came down to TCU, LSU and North Carolina. Most expected him to stay in-state with the Tigers, but Rogers chose the Horned Frogs because he thought he was a better fit in the TCU offense.

At TCU: Rogers suffered a devastating injury during his senior season and despite TCU's struggles at the quarterback position in 2018, he was unable to crack the lineup except for a brief appearance in the bowl game. Rogers hoped to win the starting job to open the 2019 season, but lost out to Max Duggan and Alex Delton and didn’t appear in a game before announcing his plans to transfer last week. He will have at least two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Potential landing spots: LSU, ULM, ULL, Louisiana Tech. It’s all about Rogers' health when it comes to potential landing spots. If he can show he’s healthy, he could have plenty of high-level options. A year at junior college to get back on the field could also be a possibility.

As a recruit: A three-star in the class of 2017, Pouncey originally committed to Notre Dame, only to later back off that pledge and commit to Texas on Signing Day.

At Texas: Pouncey never really found a way to make an impact at Texas, as the Longhorns recruited a number of talented wide receivers in the next two classes. That left him struggling to see the field and he recorded just two career receptions in his time at Austin. Pouncey’s younger brother, Ethan, recently decommitted from the Longhorns and shortly after Jordan entered the transfer portal. He will have at least one year of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Potential landing spots: Auburn, Alabama. It seems like the Pouncey brothers are destined to reunite at the next level and the Tide and Tigers appear to be in the best shape to land Ethan.

