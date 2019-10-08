Transfer Tuesday: Five notable transfer portal entries

Wfuy8wbhoa2e0ern2wgm

AP Images

The introduction of the transfer portal last year has changed the way players move across college football programs. With that in mind, Rivals.com breaks down a transfer-related topic each week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With all of college football now having played four games, players continue to flow into the transfer portal. Today, we focus on the five most notable entries over the past week.

WEEKEND STORYLINES: Oregon might be Pac-12's only hope left, Florida keeps rolling and more

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

MIGUEL EDWARDS

As a recruit: Edwards had offers from all over the country but focused in on Oklahoma pretty early in the process, committing to the Sooners during the spring of his junior year.

As a Sooner: Edwards saw the field early as a true freshman, appearing in four games, mostly as a reserve. But changes on the Sooners' defensive staff led to him falling down the depth chart, and after appearing in just one game this season, Edwards made the decision to enter the portal last week.

Potential landing spots: Texas Tech, FAU, FIU, UCF

*****

JOHN HOLCOMBE

As a recruit: Holcombe was a late bloomer in the recruiting process but caught the eye of Kansas State and the Wildcats landed him prior to the start of his senior season, beating out Georgia State.

As a Wildcat: After redshirting in 2018, Holcombe competed for the backup job this offseason and even found his way onto the field in a few games this fall, appearing at quarterback and wide receiver. He proved to be a threat with his legs, rushing for 71 yards on 13 carries while also completing one pass for nine yards on the season. The move to enter the portal came as a surprise, especially considering his playing time to start the year.

Story continues

Potential landing spots: Georgia State, SMU

Read More