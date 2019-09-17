Transfer Tuesday: Five notable additions to the transfer portal

F3yi6mdxru8etyspnkb7

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The introduction of the transfer portal last year has changed the way players move across college football programs. With that in mind, Rivals.com will breakdown a transfer related topic each week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This week, we focus on five notable players that have entered the portal or have been reported with intentions to do so over the past week.

MORE TRANSFER TUESDAY: Players that will make a big impact in 2020

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

As a recruit: One of the top players in the class of 2019, Alfano had options at programs all over the country. But focused in early on Alabama and committed to the Tide last spring and never wavered on that pledge.

As a member of the Tide: Alfano came in with high expectations but ended up in Nick Saban’s dog house and didn’t appear in the Tide’s first two games. This week, Alfano’s family announced on Twitter that he had planned to enter the transfer portal, although he’s not clear if he has actually entered the portal as of yet. He could still return to the Tide, but it’s also likely he returns closer to his native New Jersey.

Potential landing spots: Rutgers

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM



As a recruit: A three-star in the class of 2018, Barron committed to Oklahoma State nearly a year before Signing Day and never wavered on his pledge.

As a Cowboy: Barron came into Stillwater with hopes of contributing early, but an injury during fall camp in 2018 caused him to miss the entire season. His bad injury luck continued earlier this year, when he was hurt during the spring. Not expected to contribute again this year, Barron entered the portal this week.

Potential landing spots: North Texas, SMU

Story continues

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA STATE FANS AT OSTATEILLUSTRATED.COM

Read More