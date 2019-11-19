Transfer Tuesday: Five new key names in transfer portal

Simbeuoaysktlzo4knlp

The introduction of the transfer portal last year has changed the way players move across college football programs. With that in mind, Rivals.com will breakdown a transfer related topic each week. Today we look at this week’s most notable entrants into the transfer portal.

As a recruit: One of the top defensive backs in the state of Texas, Carter initially committed to Texas A&M over Oklahoma. Carter appeared bound for College Station, but a last minute change of heart saw him flip to Alabama just two weeks before the early signing period.



At Alabama: Carter saw spot duty in his first year on campus with the Tide, playing in three games this season and recording one tackle. After being suspended for a violation of team rules for Saturday’s game at Mississippi State, Carter announced his plans to transfer Monday night. He will have at least four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.



Potential landing spots: Texas A&M seems to make the most sense for Carter, especially given his familiarity with the staff. If it’s not with the Aggies, expect him to look at other in-state options like SMU or Houston.

As a recruit: A four-star in the class of 2018, Battle initially committed to Oregon and seemed locked in with the Ducks. But when then-coach Willie Taggart left to take a job at Florida State, Battle re-opened his recruitment and later landed at Ole Miss.



At Ole Miss: Battle redshirted his first year on campus in 2018 and entered 2019 with high expectations. But those expectations didn’t turn into production as Battle caught just two passes for 20 yards this season. He entered the portal last week and will have at least two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.



Potential landing spots: Houston, Mississippi State. Battle’s main recruiter at Oregon, Marcus Arroyo, is still with the Ducks, but it’s highly unlikely to see the two reunite. Instead, Battle will likely head close to home and that’s why Houston should be in the mix. Mississippi State could take a look to, as Oregon’s former wide receivers coach Michael Johnson is now with the Bulldogs.

As a recruit: Gregory fielded offers from all over the country but eventually committed to Ole Miss over Arkansas and several others.



At Ole Miss: Gregory suffered a torn ACL during his senior year of high school and spent his freshman season in 2018 rehabilitating. Gregory saw the field plenty this season, catching six passes for 127 yards, but with the Rebels offense changing as the year went along, Gregory also elected to enter the portal late last week. He will have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school.



Potential landing spots: South Carolina, North Carolina, Appalachian State. It would make sense for Gregory to return back to the Carolinas and his former offensive coordinator, Phil Longo, is now at North Carolina.

