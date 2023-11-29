Transfer tracker: Here's which Washington State players have announced they're entering the portal

Nov. 28—The Pac-12 as its long been known is gone. Washington State enters an uncertain period in its program's history and should expect to see plenty of roster turnover as consequence.

Below are the Cougars who have announced their intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The portal officially opens on Monday .

Reserves

Tuesday: Defensive tackle Tristan Souza announced. A junior from Camas, Washington, he appeared in two games in four years at WSU.

Nov. 16: Javan Robinson was the second WSU player to make his intentions known, announcing he will enter the transfer portal with two games to play.

Robinson, a redshirt freshman defensive back from Apopka, Florida, played seven games this season with 12 tackles (1 1/2 for loss) and a pass defense.

Nov. 15: Backup long snapper Luca Rodarte became the first Cougar to announce he's entering the portal, doing so two days before WSU's win over Colorado.

He did not see any action at Washington State.