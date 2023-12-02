Transfer tracker: Here's which Washington State players have announced they're entering the portal

Dec. 1—The Pac-12 as its long been known is gone. Washington State enters an uncertain period in its program's history and should expect to see plenty of roster turnover as consequence.

Below are the Cougars who have announced their intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The portal officially opens on Monday .

Starters

Friday: Quarterback Cam Ward made his announcement, sharing that he will be entering the portal as well as considering entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

As a graduate transfer, Ward will be able to transfer elsewhere and play immediately.

This adds up to the biggest loss for WSU, which relied on Ward to make big plays and sharp passes all year. In two seasons with the Cougs, Ward racked up 6,963 passing yards (eighth in program history), 48 touchdowns (tied for seventh) and 16 interceptions.

This season, the former Incarnate Word transfer completed 67% of his passes for 3,732 yards, 25 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, finishing fourth nationwide in regular-season yardage.

Thursday: Wide receiver Josh Kelly is in the portal, according to multiple reports. In his one year at WSU, Kelly reeled in 61 catches for 923 yards and eight touchdowns, becoming a favorite target of QB Cam Ward.

The loss of Kelly, who transferred from Fresno State ahead of this season, amounts to a big one for the Cougars. He started all 12 games this year, and he established real rapport with Ward.

As a graduate transfer, Kelly will be free to transfer elsewhere without sitting out a year.

Without Kelly, WSU now retains two returning starters at wide receiver: Carlos Hernandez, who just completed his true freshman season, and Kyle Williams, the team's best deep-ball catcher who previously transferred from UNLV.

Reserves

Friday: Quarterback Emmett Brown made his announcement, entering the portal with three years of eligibility remaining. A redshirt freshman, Brown made an appearance in one game this season, WSU's win over FCS Northern Colorado in September.

Thursday: Linebacker Ahmad McCullough is in the portal, according to On 3 Sports.

McCullough, once viewed as a big-time transfer from Maryland who profiled as a starter during fall camp, never found his footing at WSU. He suffered an injury during fall camp, and he missed two regular-season games. He was passed on the depth chart by fellow transfer Devin Richardson and redshirt freshman Buddah Al-Uqdah.

He made three tackles this season.

Tuesday: Defensive tackle Tristan Souza announced. A junior from Camas, Washington, he appeared in two games in four years at WSU.

Nov. 16: Javan Robinson was the second WSU player to make his intentions known, announcing he will enter the transfer portal with two games to play.

Robinson, a redshirt freshman defensive back from Apopka, Florida, played seven games this season with 12 tackles (1 1/2 for loss) and a pass defense.

Nov. 15: Backup long snapper Luca Rodarte became the first Cougar to announce he's entering the portal, doing so two days before WSU's win over Colorado.

He did not see any action at Washington State.