Transfer tracker: Florida football lands commitment from starting Arizona State WR

Florida football landed one of the top offensive players in the spring transfer portal as four-star receiver Elijah Badger committed to the Florida Gators.

Badger, who visited UF last week, had 65 catches for 713 yards and 3 TDs for Arizona State last season. Overall, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Badger has posted 142 catches for 1,640 yards in three seasons at ASU, with 10 TDs receiving and 3 more TDs rushing.

Florida is looking to add depth and playmaking ability behind returning starters Eugene Wilson III and Kahleil Jackson. Badger could fit that bill. Florida also added Wisconsin wide receiver Chemire Dike, who has a familiarity with returning starting quarterback Graham Mertz.

Florida is hoping that Badger makes an impact similar to another ASU transfer, Ricky Pearsall, who led the Gators in receivers for two seasons before being picked in the first round of the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Florida football transfers added

Cormani McClain, CB, Colorado

A former five-star cornerback from Lakeland High, McClain is returning to his home state after playing one season at Colorado under head coach and NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders.

It was a rocky stay in Boulder for McClain, who was publicly criticized by Sanders for his work ethic and lack of film study. McClain appeared in 13 games as a true freshman at Colorado, finishing with 13 tackles and 2 pass breakups.

There is hope a change of scenery will benefit McClain, who has elite coverage instincts but, at 6-2 and 165 pounds, will need to bulk up to play in the SEC.

Caleb Rillos, TE, Air Force

At 6-5 and 255 pounds, Rillos is a big target who emerged as a dependable pass catcher for the Air Force in 2023. He had 8 catches for 97 yards last season and has posted 11 catches for 167 yards and 3 TDs in four seasons.

Rillos will battle for playing time with Arlis Boardingham (26 catches, 289 yards, 4 TDs), Hayden Hansen (12 catches, 150 yards, 2 TDs), Tony Livingston and Keon Zipperer, who was sidelined last season after suffering a torn ACL. In addition, Florida converted defensive lineman Gavin Hill to the tight end position this offseason.

Florida football transfers lost

Mannie Nunnery, LB

Nunnery had a strong spring game for UF with 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and an interception. But Nunnery, who transferred from Houston to join UF last season, may have seen limited opportunities for playing time with the depth that UF is stocking at linebacker.

South Carolina transfer Grayson "Pup" Howard emerged as the best linebacker this spring, while starter Shemar James and senior Derek Wingo are both returning from injuries in the fall. In addition, sophomore Jaden Robinson had a strong spring game while R.J. Moten, a converted defensive back, had six tackles starting at linebacker for the blue team.

The 6-1, 227-pound Nunnery transferred to UF from Houston before the 2023 season. He had 28 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack and a pass breakup in 12 games for UF last season

Ethan Pouncey, DB

A former Under Armour All-American from Winter Park, Pouncey appeared in just 14 games in four seasons at UF and tallied six tackles.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football transfer tracker UF lands Arizona State WR Elijah Badger