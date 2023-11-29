Transfer tracker: Florida football S Kamari Wilson, DL Will Norman to enter portal

Two more Florida football players -- safety Kamari Wilson and defensive lineman Will Norman -- are entering the transfer portal next week, according to a report from 247Sports.com Matt Zenitz.

Wilson, a four-star, top 50 nationally ranked recruit from Fort Pierce who played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, appeared in 13 games as a true freshman for the Florida Gators, finishing the year with 39 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1 pass breakup.

But Wilson lost out on a starting safety this season as a sophomore, appearing in just four games behind Jordan Castell and Miguel Mitchell.

After arriving late to the stadium in UF's week four matchup against Charlotte this week, Wilson was removed from UF's depth chart and didn't play again.

Staying put: Buchholz's Myles Graham and Kendall Jackson remain committed to Florida football after firings

Poor grades: Florida studied up but ultimately flunked in the fourth quarter against FSU

"Yeah, Kamari Wilson didn't make the travel roster this week. So we can take 80 to the hotel, and Kamari wasn't on that list," Florida football head coach Billy Napier said when asked about Wilson following the Charlotte game. "Yeah, it's pretty simple."

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Norman, a four-star, top-200 national recruit from Camden, N.J., appeared in UF's first four games before redshirting. He registered one tackle against McNeese State.

Here's a look at other UF players who intend to enter the portal, which opens next Monday, Dec. 4.

Adam Mihalek, K

Mihalek, who lost the starting kicking job to Trey Smack during the 2023 season, announced his intentions to transfer on social media on Sunday.

Mihalek won UF's starting kicking job as a walk on in 2022, making 14 of 21 attempts, including a long of 52 yards. But after starting the 2023 season making 1 of his first 3 attempts, Mihalek lost the starting job to Smack, who took over for the remainder of the season.

Jonathan Odom, TE

Odom announced his decision to transfer on social media on Sunday after finishing the season with 9 catches for 75 yards. He had seven catches for 69 yards and 2 TDs in 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football players entering transfer portal