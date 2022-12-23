Transfer tight end will select between Ohio State and Alabama next week

The Buckeyes are looking to bolster their tight end room and have turned their sights to the transfer portal to do so. With Cade Stover being a senior and most likely making the move off to the NFL, there isn’t much depth behind him.

Backup Gee Scott Jr. got some run but what sticks out in all of our minds was his stupid head-butt that lead to a personal foul penalty against our rivals. His five catches for 28 yards and a score isn’t too inspiring either and Scott Jr. is still learning the position after entering the program as a wide receiver.

Enter Maryland transfer CJ Dippre, who was just a bit short of what Stover accomplished this fall, catching 30 passes for 314 yards and three scores. He visited Columbus this past weekend and also took a trip to Tuscaloosa to visit Alabama, his other finalist.

I will be announcing December 27th pic.twitter.com/DhOdsWzaIc — CJ Dippre (@CjDippre) December 23, 2022

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has not had much luck in the transfer portal this season but that could all change if Dippre chooses the Buckeyes on December 27th. The opportunity for playing time is there and he is obviously familiar with the conference as well.

