Transfer tampering & Chicken Little, NFL Draft wrap up, lawnmower bandit update

A report featuring Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison set off a firestorm last Friday. The Pitt standout is considering entering the portal to head to USC for a big NIL deal. Many football pundits screamed "the sky is falling" this weekend. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde set the record straight. Is the game changing for the worse?

UGA broke the all-time NFL Draft record with 15 picks over the seven rounds. Which programs are thrilled and which squads are disappointed from the weekend in Vegas?

We also have updates from the runaway Bama lawnmower bandit, a duck detective, and a squatter right's issue in Virginia.

