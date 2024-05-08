Transfer Shedrick Rhodes Jr. adds veteran experience to Rutgers’ offensive line

On Tuesday, Rutgers football added transfer offensive lineman Shedrick Rhodes Jr. to their roster heading into the 2024 season. With this commitment from Rhodes, the Scarlet Knights added a potential starter at a position that needs veteran experience.

The 6-foot-6, 322-pound offensive lineman from Ohio, signed with the Scarlet Knights following a visit to campus this week.

Rhodes received interest from Louisville, Washington, and other Power Five programs, but elected to play for head coach Greg Schiano with one year of eligibility remaining.

Film Review

The Scarlet Knights added a potential high-level right tackle in Rhodes, totaling 708 snaps across 12 games at tackle for the Bobcats. Also, the future Scarlet Knight occasionally filled in at right guard (81 snaps across three games, including one start), showing off his versatility.

Rhodes lives in the trenches, offering grit to Rutgers’ offensive line. He is a gritty player who is an excellent pass blocker and a solid run blocker. Across 399 pass-blocking snaps, he is credited with giving up just one sack along with two quarterback hits, 18 hurries, and 21 pressures, according to PFF. Rhodes is a lineman who truly gives full effort through the end of every whistle and will find a way to succeed.

The Ohio transfer is also an intelligent player, understanding proper leverages on each play. According to PFF, Rhodes has been flagged three times among his 789 total snaps, showing off his discipline and technique upfront.

He can provide knowledge to Rutgers’ front five based on his experience. Whether blocking a zone or a man, Rhodes can switch gears immediately. Rhodes could be the answer on the right side of the Scarlet Knights’ offensive line, which remains unknown coming out of the spring.

