TRANSFER SAGA: Lazio & Hellas Verona’s Marco Baroni

This article follows the Transfer Saga concerning Lazio’s interest in Hellas Verona’s Marco Baroni. The 60-year-old Italian Manager has been linked with a move to the Biancocelesti following Igor Tudor’s resignation on June 5, 2024.

6 June 2024

Despite having a meeting with Cagliari, Marco Baroni is continuing to wait for Lazio. According to Tutto Mercato Web, they are working on a two-year contract with an option for a third year, with the Biancocelesti hoping to finalize the deal by 7 June.

5 June 2024

Following Igor Tudor’s resignation, Lazio are evaluating Marco Baroni, Paulo Sousa, and Miroslav Klose as possible replacements; Massimiliano Allegri has also been called by Claudio Lotito, while a Maurizio Sarri return is also on the cards, reports Damiano Er Faina.

Baroni has put all three of Cagliari, Monza and Udinese on standby due to the availability of the position, reports Alfredo Pedulla; former Lazio and Milan legend Alessandro Nesta now looks probable to become the next Biancorossi Manager as a result of this delay, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

4 June 2024

CEO of Monza Adriano Galliani met with Marco Baroni to discuss the Manager taking over at the club. However, Cagliari remains at the top of his list, with Udinese also awaiting in the background, reports Alfredo Pedulla.

31 May 2024

Marco Baroni has communicated to Hellas Verona that he will leave the club this summer, reports Alfredo Pedulla. The Gialloblu had offered a one-year extension, but the Italian decided to conclude his time in Veneto.

24 May 2024

Cagliari are considering Marco Baroni and Fabio Grosso to take over as Manager of the club following Claudio Ranieri’s retirement, reports Alfredo Pedulla.