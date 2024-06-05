TRANSFER SAGA: Lazio & Hellas Verona’s Tijjani Noslin

This article follows the Transfer Saga concerning Lazio’s interest in Hellas Verona’s Tijjani Noslin. The 24-year-old Dutch attacker has been linked with a move to the Biancocelesti following a positive end to the 2023-24 campaign in Serie A.

4 June 2024

Hellas Verona signed Tijjani Noslin from Fortuna Sittard for just €3 million only five months ago. Yet, they have set their price between €15 and €16 million. The addition of bonuses would raise the cost to a total of €20 million.

30 May 2024

As reported by La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio have proposed a €12 million offer to Hellas Verona for Tijjani Noslin, believing the Dutchman would be the right figure to strengthen the attack.

23 May 2024

As reported by La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio and a few other Serie A clubs are keen on Hellas Verona winger Tijjani Noslin, who has impressed over the last six months in Veneto, scoring four goals and providing three assists across 16 matches.