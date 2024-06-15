TRANSFER SAGA: Lazio & Hatayspor’s Dele-Bashiru

23-year-old Nigerian attacking midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from Hatayspor has been linked with a move to Lazio since June of 2024.

The player started his career at Manchester City, where he rose through the club’s ranks and eventually represented their U23 team. But in 2020, he left the nest in search of additional playing, thus joining Sheffield Wednesday on a contract running until June 2026.

Last summer, Dele-Bashiru completed a free transfer to Hatayspor. The Lagos native’s first campaign in the Turkish league was successful, as he contributed with nine goals and six assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

15 June 2024

Lazio had hoped to find an agreement for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru this past week but are still in the thick of talks with Hatayspor.

10 June 2024

Lazio have been in close contact with Hatayspor again and are now ready to send in their first official offer for Dele-Bashiru, hoping to pay less than €7 million plus add-ons. Other clubs have been linked with the midfielder, but he’s pushing for a move to the Italian capital.

10 June 2024

Lazio will hold a conference call with Hatayspor within the next 48 hours to try and finalize an agreement for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who is enthusiastic about the idea of joining the club. The Nigerian midfielder is valued at around €7 million, and the two parties will work on setting up the add-ons attached to the deal.

6 June 2024

Lazio met Paolo Paloni – the Agent of Hatayspor Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – in Formello on Wednesday to discuss a possible deal for the Manchester City Youth Product, who is capable of playing in a number of roles in the centre of the pitch.

5 June 2024

Lazio are intrigued by the possibility of signing Fisayo Dele-Bashiru this Summer. The Biancocelesti have already inquired about his cost, with Hatayspor asking for around €6 million plus bonuses to part ways with the midfielder.