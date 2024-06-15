TRANSFER SAGA: Lazio & Feyenoord’s Calvin Stengs

This article follows the Transfer Saga concerning Lazio’s interest in Feyenoord’s Calvin Stengs. The 25-year-old Dutch attacker has been linked with a move to the Biancocelesti since January of 2024.

15 June 2024

As reported by Alfredo Pedullà, Lazio met with Feyenoord on Friday 14 June to further discuss a deal for Calvin Stengs, pushing to reach an agreement worth around €12 million plus add-ons.

4 June 2024

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Lazio are ready for a new meeting with Feyenoord this week to present an offer for Calvin Stengs following their initial exploration of a deal. He is valued at around €15 million and Claudio Lotito is ready to offer €10 million plus add-ons.

4 June 2024

According to Alfredo Pedullà, Lazio have set their sights on Calvin Stengs who enjoyed a fabulous campaign at Feyenoord. The Biancocelesti already tried to acquire the Netherlands international in January, offering circa €11 million, but to no avail. However, they will try again, with a meeting taking place at Formello in the near future to discuss the Dutchman’s potential move.

3 June 2024

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Lazio have identified Calvin Stengs as someone who could be signed to bolster the midfield this summer. He is a 25-year-old Dutch attacking midfielder who joined Feyenoord in July of 2023 from OGC Nice in Ligue 1 for just €6 million. This past season, he scored six goals and provided 14 assists across 29 appearances in the Eredivisie; including all competitions, he appeared for the Dutch club 43 times, netted eight goals, and set up his teammates 18 times. He is also a Netherlands international, making eight caps, scoring three goals, and providing two assists to date. With a contract valid until June of 2027, his current market value is listed at €15 million.