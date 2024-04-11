This transfer safety is turning heads during TCU spring training camp

When three of its top four safeties left the program, TCU coaches knew they needed to find more playmakers for the back end of its defense.

That’s where Memphis transfer Cameron Smith comes into the picture. After three seasons with the Tigers, Smith got the opportunity to play at the Power Four level and he’s been one of the most pleasant surprises in spring camp.

During the Horned Frogs’ scrimmage in Amon G. Carter Stadium last Friday, Smith was by far the MVP of the night. He forced two fumbles, including one coming off a hard hit in the red zone, and the other when Smith showed his hustle and chased a receiver down to strip the ball out.

He also picked off freshman quarterback Hauss Hejny and caused plenty of havoc flying down to attack the line of scrimmage. The success he’s experiencing on the field has only helped him enjoy his time in Fort Worth even more.

“It’s been great, it’s been everything that I imagined,” Smith said. “I prayed to be in the position I’m in, so I come out here every day and try to stack days and take advantage of the opportunity.”

Smith appeared in over 30 games in three seasons with the Tigers with his best season coming in 2023 as he helped lead Memphis to its fourth 10-win season in program history.

Smith picked off three passes, had another six passes defended and he was fourth on the team with 57 tackles, 46 were solo tackles. After proving himself in the American, Smith wanted to challenge himself at the next level and it was his relationship with one of TCU’s coaches that gave the Horned Frogs the edge recruiting him out of the portal.

“Coach (Paul) Gonzales’ resume, it speaks for itself,” Smith said. “I felt like he had the best plan for me on and off the field.”

Along with starters Mark Perry, Millard Bradford and Josh Perry, the Horned Frogs also lost Randon Fontenette, Chace Biddle and Javeon Wilcox to the transfer portal.

With the room so desperately needing talent, the Horned Frogs needed players that could make immediate impacts and Smith has taken advantage of that, getting extended reps with the first group of defenders the last few practices.

Head coach Sonny Dykes, who coached against Smith and Memphis in his final season at SMU, has been impressed with how well Smith has played.

“Cam’s film at Memphis was good, there was a reason we took him,” Dykes said. “He’s played a lot of football and I think coming here, he’s added a lot of bulk, I think he’s added 16 pounds if I’m not mistaken. He’s playing more physical because of that. He’s got good instincts, he plays fast.”

Smith is another player that has excelled in Andy Avalos’ new defense including during practice No. 8 on Tuesday when he flew in to break up a would-be completion from Hejny.

What’s allowed him to excel is his high football I.Q. and Smith already looks like a player that has mastered the scheme.

“It’s very exciting to play in this defense,” Smith said. “You get to fly around and make plays. It’s a defense where everybody just has to do their one job to be successful.”

Even Dykes was impressed with how quickly Smith has picked up on the defense.

“He’s a little further ahead than what we thought he would be transitioning to a new defense,” Dykes said. “He’s got a really good feel for the game. He anticipates things, I think he sees the field well and he stands out because he’s always around the football.”

Teammate Bud Clark knows a thing or two about making plays after having eight interceptions the last two seasons. When asked about Smith, Clark’s face lit up.

“He’s so smart,” Clark said. “He’s such a smart dude, I’m talking about football smart and smart outside the field.”

Smith’s instincts and intellect have put himself in a position where he could be alongside Clark with the starting defense. It’s clear watching Smith that he’s having fun on the field and in turn its leading to more and more impact plays for the defense.

TCU returns to the practice field for practice No. 10 of spring camp at 8:30 a.m. Monday.