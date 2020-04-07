Transfer rumor roundup: Man Utd linked with 2 stars, Liverpool with CB

Like most transfer windows since the exit of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United is being linked with approximately $7 billion worth of purchases.

It should definitely be noted that the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic and the financial toll it’s taken on clubs may stop any number of big fee moves from meeting completion.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of those players who match the ambition and pedigree of United, a complete midfielder capable of controlling the pitch.

Foot Mercato says that United is back in for Milinkovic-Savic after seeing a nine-figure bid rebuffed by Lazio last summer.

The 25-year-old Serbian has been with Lazio since moving from Genk in 2015, and he was an instant hit. He has 36 goals and 26 assists in 197 appearances, but the numbers that really shine are advanced stats. This season’s saw him average 1.6 interceptions, 1.3 tackles, two shots, and 1.2 key passes per game while connecting on 3.4 long balls per game.

He’ll certainly want to know he’s staying in the Champions League. Lazio is extremely well-positioned to qualify out of Serie A, while United sits fifth ahead of what should be a wild return to the PL fixture list.

The Sunday Express is linking United with Wolves star Diogo Jota, who did not exactly race to deny interest in joining the Red Devils.

Jota, 23, has 15 goals and six assists this season including a pair of Europa League hat tricks.

He joked that he couldn’t join United because he wears the same number as fellow Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes, but added, “It’s always good to see your name linked to clubs with a club of that stature but I also know that this is not the most important thing. Just look at what is happening now with this pandemic.”

It’s difficult to imagine Jota’s price tag would be less than $40 million, and Wolves have a chance to be involved in the Champions League next season.

Liverpool has now joined Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid in being linked with Sevilla center back Diego Carlos.

The 27-year-old Brazilian played one season for Estoril in Portugal before brightening his star with Nantes in Ligue 1.

This is his first season at Sevilla, and he has not found trouble adjusting to La Liga. Carlos has two goals this season to go with 1.2 tackles, 1 interception, and a gaudy 5.1 clearances per match (WhoScored).

