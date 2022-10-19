Transfer quarterback for Notre Dame: Who’s available and do they fit

The Irish should have recruited another quarterback during this past offseason but opted not to and it has come back to bite them. With Tyler Buchner and an extensive injury history and Drew Pyne having up-and-down play so far in his career, it makes sense to look elsewhere for a quarterback. Although the season is just about at the midway point, there have been multiple quarterbacks that have already entered the transfer portal and a few of them have even already made their decisions.

Some of this will depend on where the offense goes after the season. Will offensive coordinator Tommy Rees still be around? Will Marcus Freeman add another mind on that side of the ball and add a co-coordinator title. That remains to be seen so let’s take a look at who is currently available and if they are a fit for Notre Dame. (This list will be updated as more quarterbacks enter the portal.)

Isaiah Knowles - Navy

I want to start off by thanking the coaches at Navy for helping me become the man, player and student I am today. Thank you to all my teammates for welcoming me and making me feel at home. With that being said, I have entered the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left‼️ pic.twitter.com/SG9bOotnTU — Isaiah Knowles (@ksaders) August 3, 2022

Not a fit, the Navy offense does not resemble anything that the Irish run.

Luther Richesson - Cincinnati

Lipscomb Academy’s quarterback Luther Richesson (5) and Lipscomb Academy’s running back Alexander Broome (20) holding the trophy after winning the Division II-AA Championship against CPA on Thursday, Dec 2, 2021 in Chattanooga, Tenn. Lipscomb Academy defeated CPA, 27-0.

Jtn Footballchampionship

Story continues

This could be a fit, the former Elite 11 participant didn’t even ever officially suit up with the Bearcats. He’s got solid size at six-foot-three-inches and 205-pounds. Not the best offer list coming out of high school, Michigan State and Vanderbilt were his other notable ones. Gaging the interest of Richesson wouldn’t be the worst idea as he would have four years of eligibility.

Tyler Webb - Idaho

Tyler Webb

QB (4 years of eligibility)

6’3” 205 lbs

4.53 40

4.34 Pro Agility (laser time)

35.5” Vertical

4.0 GPA

(Spring film attached below)

https://t.co/TYb1P1F1Bk pic.twitter.com/9e8XQdLJxZ — Tyler Webb (@Tyler2Webb) August 18, 2022

Can’t crack playing time at Idaho, probably won’t be able to do the same in South Bend even with who is on campus. Pass.

Colby Suits - Southeast Louisiana

Sep 12, 2020; West Point, New York, USA; Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Colby Suits (16) passes the ball against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Although Suits did throw for 1,541 yards in 2022, he did that while throwing 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He is not a fit.

Hank Bachmeier - Boise State

Sep 23, 2022; El Paso, Texas, USA; Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) looks at the defense before hiking the ball against the UTEP Miners defense in the second half at Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Four years of experience under his belt, Bachmeier was at his best during the 2021 season where he threw for 3,079 yards, 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. I don’t think it would hurt to kick the tires on Bachmeier with his eligibility almost exhausted.

Deacon Hill - Wisconsin

Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill looks to pass during a drill at practice Friday, August 13, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Uwgrid14

Never really got a shot in Madison, then when Paul Chryst was fired, shortly after Hill ended up in the portal. He’s got a big arm and good size, six-foot-three-inches and 230-pounds. Hill also had a Kansas State and UCLA offer coming out of high school in California. With how much success the Irish had with a recent former Badger quarterback, Jack Coan, Hill (on October 19th) is at the top of my list of targets at the moment.

Jack Tuttle - Indiana

Indiana’s Jack Tuttle (14) passes to AJ Barner (88) before the Indiana versus Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Iu Il Pg Tuttle Barner

This one is a bit intriguing, as Tuttle started his career at Utah, then transferred to Indiana. He hasn’t played much or well with the Hoosiers, but a graduate transfer with experience could help younger quarterbacks as more of a mentor. He’s loyal, although Tuttle has put his name into the portal, he will finish out the season with IU. I doubt Tuttle would want that role however, so ultimately, he’s probably not an option.

Brendon Lewis - Colorado

Sep 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) in action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

If you can’t really make a mark at Colorado, then most likely you can’t do the same at Notre Dame. Lewis is most likely not a viable option for the Irish.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire