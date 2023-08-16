Transfer QB, 'ultimate leader' spearhead younger New Smyrna Beach High School football team

New Smyrna head football coach John Wilkinson during spring football practice Friday, May 6, 2023.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH — John Wilkinson can hear some of his younger players starting to become leaders.

“A lot of them were a lot quieter last year, but they’re kind of stepping up,” he said.

On this year’s New Smyrna Beach Barracudas, they have to.

The Barracudas put up a 6-4 record last season but lost 16 seniors, including their leading passer, rusher, receiver and tackler, to graduation. They roster only eight seniors this fall, so they’re counting on sophomores and juniors to fill key roles.

It’s working so far.

“I just love this group of kids,” said Wilkinson, who is entering his sixth campaign at New Smyrna Beach. “I really, really do. We don’t have any problems. They just play for each other, and they’re loyal, and they’re good kids. They kind of blend in with our coaches really well. I’m just happy with the way things are going.”

The Barracudas will compete in a four-team preseason jamboree Friday and then open the regular season against East River on Aug. 25.

Here are three players to watch:

Elijah Rooney

Elijah Rooney came to New Smyrna Beach about halfway through the summer. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior transferred from Boone High School in Orlando, where he started at quarterback.

What does he bring to the Barracudas?

“Hopefully, a pretty good arm,” Rooney said with a laugh. “Hopefully, we can throw it a little better. I can run, too. I’m not scared to run.”

At Boone last fall, he threw for 585 yards and eight touchdowns with only two interceptions. He also ran for 154 yards as the Braves finished with a 6-5 record.

“He’s got a lot of experience and a lot of talent,” Wilkinson said. “He understands football — high football IQ. So he’s going to help us out immensely with being more balanced.”

Armoni Spurlock

New Smyrna's Armoni Spurlock returns an interception during a scimage game with Deltona in DeLand, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Armoni Spurlock spent the spring as the Barracudas’ quarterback, but with Rooney’s arrival, he shifted to wide receiver.

Last year as a pass-catcher and do-it-all weapon, he hauled in 10 balls for 119 yards. He also rushed for 544 yards and four touchdowns.

“Armoni is just the ultimate leader,” Wilkinson said. “When he knew that Rooney was coming over, he could’ve been selfish about it. But he’s totally a team player, and he was like, ‘Coach, whatever is better for the team.’ He’s just so dynamic … I think it helps him because he’s not going to have to run the whole show, but he’s going to be a huge part of the show.”

On defense, the junior's role remains the same as the spring. He’s still a safety.

In New Smyrna Beach’s spring game victory over Deltona, Spurlock scored two touchdowns on the ground and picked off three passes. Marshall and Western Kentucky offered him scholarships the week following the performance.

Kyle Nilsson

Kyle Nilsson packed 20 pounds of muscle onto his 6-foot-3 frame between last season and the start of fall camp, going from 200 to 220. He also switched positions.

As a sophomore in 2022, he played offensive tackle and defensive line. This year, he moves off the offensive line to tight end. He has focused on his speed and hands during camp.

He’ll also line up as a defensive tackle more while maintaining his ability to kick out to the edge, Wilkinson said.

“He’s just so strong and physical at the point of attack,” the coach said. “I think he’ll be able to help us set an edge on offense. Defensively, he’s come a long way since last year.”

Nilsson racked up 33 tackles (two for loss) last season, which ranks second among returning Barracudas. Peyton Harlowe’s 75 tackles lead the way.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: New Smyrna Beach High School will rely on these 3 football players