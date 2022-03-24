Transfer QB Jack Miller is impressing everyone during spring practices

With Emory Jones finally in the transfer portal, Jack Miller looks like the clear No. 2 at quarterback for the Florida Gators going into the spring. There’s potential to win the starting job over the next few months, and Miller is impressing plenty of his coaches and teammates.

“Well, there’s a reason Jack’s here,” Billy Napier said in a press conference on Tuesday after practice. “I think we anticipated potential issues. Jack comes across as a guy who has been in competition before. He’s played in games before, and he does come across like it’s not too big for him.”

Whether he wins the job or not, Miller will see the field next season. Richardson needs a proven backup given his injury history, and neither of the other quarterbacks on the roster has significant in-game experience. Napier praised Miller’s consistency in his approach to the game and the obvious talent he has as a thrower, adding that Miller was picking up the playbook pretty quickly.

Napier’s not the only one impressed with the Ohio State transfer. Nay’Quan Wright and Richard Gouraige like what they have seen from the new Gator in town, according to 247Sports.

“He didn’t come in and think, ‘Oh I was at Ohio State and this is how they ran their program,'” Wright said. “He came in and bought in. He’s a great teammate for me. He comes in and laughs. He takes mental reps when he’s not in. I like that about him; how he takes his mental reps when he’s not in the game.”

Gouraige said that Miller has even stayed after practice to work on routes with the team’s presumed No. 1 receiver, Justin Shorter.

Richardson may be the fan-favorite at the position, but Miller is doing all of the right things to earn a spot in the offense. It’s still early, but Napier already believes that getting Miller to transfer was a “good decision.”

Related

Florida targeting this TE recruit after re-evaluating depth at the position This 4-star WR loves the idea of being coached by Keary Colbert Florida football re-offered 2023 top 50 cornerback Gators offer this out-of-state 4-star WR during recent visit 4-star EDGE will heavily consider Florida after visit

Story continues

List

Take a look at Florida's 2023 quarterback recruiting board

List

Gators fans need to keep an eye on these five 2023 football recruits

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.