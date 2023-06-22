Transfer Profile: What to know about new Colorado S Shilo Sanders

The “pretends to be shocked” GIF is one of my favorite responses to a moment that we all knew was coming. I can’t think of a better way to explain Shilo Sanders committing to the Colorado Buffaloes football team than with that GIF.

It was technically possible that he could end up elsewhere, but I always included the safety in my unofficial roster count and I couldn’t be happier that he’s now in Boulders. Sanders, the 23-year-old son of head coach Deion Sanders, joins a talented defensive back room and will be one of the voices leading the turnaround of CU football.

Here’s what else you need to know about new Colorado safety Shilo Sanders:

Recently earned his degree at Jackson State

Before he made things official with the Buffs, Shilo Sanders was focusing on his academics in Jackson, Mississippi, which culminated in him earning his degree last month from Jackson State.

#THEEILOVE I’m Extremely Grateful for my experience here at Jackson State ! Ain’t nun like a HBCU , Thank y’all for all the Love and Support #BIG21 #Headachegang™️ CEO

( 📸 @francoisvisuals_ ) pic.twitter.com/PsMeM4uOFp — Shilo Sanders (@ShiloSanders) May 2, 2023

Previously played in the Power Five

Before making his way to Jackson State, Shilo Sanders signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks out of high school. Sanders spent two seasons with the Gamecocks, accumulating 34 total tackles in two seasons while playing in 13 games. He was also a member of the 2019 SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Put up big numbers at Jackson State

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back decided to make the switch to JSU prior to the 2021 season to play for Coach Prime and the wins piled up from there. In his two seasons at Jackson State, Sanders played in 20 games and racked up 59 total tackles, five interceptions and 12 passes defended. Sanders was a second-team All-SWAC selection in 2021.

Recruited by a few familiar schools

Coming out of high school, Shilo Sanders was a three-star prospect and held offers from numerous FBS schools including South Carolina, Florida State, Nebraska, Oregon and Colorado State. As a transfer out of JSU, Sanders maintained that three-star status.

Expect him to wear No. 21

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

For the entirety of his college career, Shilo Sanders has rocked his father’s jersey No. 21. I would expect to see him wearing the same number for the Buffs.

Sanders gave us a preview of the look in his commitment video:

