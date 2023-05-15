Transfer Profile: Five things to know about new Colorado DT Leonard Payne Jr.

Colorado’s defense was not good last season.

The Buffaloes struggled to get opposing offenses off the field and were often overmatched in the run game. Enter Leonard Payne Jr.

The former Fresno State Bulldogs defensive tackle joined the Buffs in December and about four months later, he was on CU’s starting defensive front during the spring game in April. Payne flashed his skills in both the run and pass game while going up against the Buffs’ second-team offense, and he figures to be a big part of Colorado’s revamped defensive line next season.

Here are five things you need to know about Payne:

Game experience

Payne saw action in 28 games with nine starts over five seasons for the Bulldogs, racking up 35 total tackles (10.5 going for a loss) and 5.5 sacks. In 2022, he played in 11 games with 10 tackles, 5.5 TFLs and two sacks.

Recruiting profile

Coming out of St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy in Los Angeles, Payne was listed as a two-star prospect, according to 247Sports. Payne has bulked up considerably as he was listed at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds coming out of high school and he’s now at 310 pounds.

Bowl game experience

Fresno State has enjoyed some successful seasons over the past few years, including back-to-back trips to bowl games. While Payne was not available for the 2021 New Mexico Bowl, he did play in the 2022 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, helping Fresno beat Washington State, 22-6. Payne was credited with a sack and safety during the game.

Other schools interested in Payne

According to Payne’s Twitter feed, Colorado beat out a long line of schools to get the services of the DT. Payne announced offers from Nevada, Old Dominion, UConn, Indiana, Troy, Kansas St, Lousiana Tech and Utah State.

Payne will finally get his shot at Colorado State next season

Although he played in the Mountain West, Payne never got a chance to play Colorado State. Fresno State played CSU in 2019 and 2020, but Payne did not play in the 2019 contest and sat out the 2020 COVID-19 season. With the Buffs hosting CSU this fall, he’ll finally get an opportunity to line up against the Rams.

Further reading

