Transfer profile: Five things to know about Travis Hunter

The Colorado Buffaloes have added a ton of notable players from the transfer portal in just two months since Deion Sanders was named head coach.

Former Jackson State QB and Coch Prime’s son, Sheduer Sanders, is set to be the starter for Colorado and brings plenty of talent. Along with Shedeur, former Jackson State two-way star Travis Hunter made his way over, and the former Florida State recruit is a five-star talent who should scare opposing teams.

Hunter is likely set to star with Cormani McClain in one of the best cornerback duos in college football, and Hunter could see some work on offense as well.

Here are five things to know about Hunter:

HIGH SCHOOL OFFENSIVE STAR

Jackson State WR Travis Hunter (12) is seen during their homecoming NCAA college football game against Campbell in Jackson, Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Travis Hunter made plenty of noise in his prep days, and his offensive numbers were impressive at Collins Hill High School in Georgia. He finished with 272 receptions for 3,963 yards and 48 touchdowns. On the ground, he added 158 yards and two scores and even threw for three touchdowns.

POINT GUARD IN HIGH SCHOOL

July 21, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; Jackson State players Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders talk to the media during the Southwestern Athletic Conference Media Day at the Sheraton Birmingham. Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News

Did we say Travis Hunter can do it all? He was even the point guard on his high school team at Collins Hill.

FLIPPED FROM FLORIDA STATE TO JACKSON STATE

After intercepting an Alcorn pass, Jackson State centerback Travis Hunter (12) runs for a touchdown at the Jack Spinks Football Stadium in Lorman, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Travis Hunter made the biggest headline of them all last offseason. The five-star recruit was all set to go to Florida State, but he flipped and went to Jackson State in a never-before-seen move. Then, he followed Coach Prime to Colorado.

He became the first five-star recruit to sign with an FCS program since 2006 and the highest-ranked recruit ever to head to an HBCU.

WON PLENTY OF AWARDS AT JACKSON STATE

Dec. 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after catching a touchdown against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half during the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Hunter played just one year at Jackson State, but he brought home a ton of awards:

Finalist for Jerry Rice Award (top freshman in FCS)

SWAC Freshman of the Year

Second-team All-SWAC

BOXTOROW National Player of the Week and SWAC Newcomer of the Week against Alcorn

2022 POLYNESIAN BOWL MVP

Dec 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after catching a touchdown against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half during the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Even before he suited up for Jackson State, Travis Hunter made noise. In the 2022 Polynesian Bowl, he earned Offensive MVP honors with five catches for 54 yards. Hunter didn’t stop there; he also had an interception.

