Transfer Profile: Five things to know about new Colorado OT Savion Washington

The Colorado Buffaloes’ roster has been completely remade this offseason, and the offensive line has not been immune to change. There will probably be at least three new starters on the OL and there is no bigger addition, literally, than Kent State transfer tackle Savion Washington.

Washington, standing at an impressive 6-foot-8, 320 pounds, was in at right tackle with the starters during the spring game and looks to have the inside track to be the Buffs’ starter there in the season opener against TCU. Given his background (spoiler), this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Below are the five things you need to know about the tackle I’ve nicknamed “Mt. Washington.”

He's loyal to his coaches

Coming out of St.Vincent-St. Mary High School as a three-star recruit in 2020, Washington chose to stay in his home state of Ohio, committing to Kent State where Sean Lewis was head coach Bill O’Boyle was leading the O-line. When both Lewis and O’Boyle joined head coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff, Washington wasted little time in making the move to Boulder.

Washington has starting experience in Sean Lewis's offense

Washington took his time to learn Lewis’s offense while at Kent State and was able to parley that into playing in 12 games and starting 11 for the 2022 Golden Flash. Last year, Kent State averaged over 28 points and 400 yards of total offense per game.

Washington is helping bring in other players

It’s obvious that Washington’s connections with O’Boyle and Lewis helped get him to CU, and his presence in Boulder is now helping others join the Buffs as well. When guard Jack Bailey committed to CU, he made sure to bring up “Big Sav” (h/t BuffStampede):

“I can’t wait to get back up with Big Sav (Washington),” Bailey told BuffStampede. “We got especially close last year too so I can’t wait to get back up there and see him.”

He made plenty of noise at Kent State

Washington did enough during his first year as a Kent State starter to be named second-team All-MAC right tackle by Pro Football Focus. On3 recognized him as an important addition to the Buffaloes and College Football News named him one of the 15 best tackles to come through the portal.

Still has three years of eligibility remaining

Fans are hopefully going to see a lot of Washington in the coming years. Because he was playing in 2020, he was granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He now has three years of eligibility remaining despite entering his fourth year of college ball. This spells trouble for anyone trying to scale the Buffaloes’ offensive front in the coming years.

Further reading

