Transfer Profile: 5 things to know about Oregon’s newest cornerback Khyree Jackson

The landscape of NCAA football recruiting is drastically changing with the transfer portal, NIL, and the early signing period coming into play almost all at once.

You’re going to win some and you’re going to lose some.

It seems like Oregon coach Dan Lanning is going to use the transfer portal to fill in some holes on the roster that needed to be addressed immediately.

That was the case in former Colorado corner Christian Gonzalez and that worked out to perfection. Lanning is going to the well once again with former Alabama corner Khyree Jackson.

He was the No. 1 player out of the JUCO ranks in 2021, but at Alabama, he wasn’t utilized all that much. Jackson is hoping to win a starting spot at the corner position and show what he can do with more consistent playing time. Jackson has just one year of eligibility remaining, so time is running short.

Here are five things to know about a possible 2023 starter in the Ducks secondary.

Jackson has had a taste of the big time

For most newcomers to a football program, their first start usually comes against a so-called cupcake such as Portland State or Sacramento State. In the SEC, there’s a week toward the end of the season called Cupcake Week where they take a break from the conference schedule and play an Alcorn State, for example.

Khyree Jackson took a different route.

His first start for Alabama came last season in the National Championship game against Georgia. Jackson had two tackles and a pass breakup in the 33-18 loss to the Bulldogs.

Jackson leaving Tuscaloosa was an obvious decision

Coming out of the Junior College ranks, Jackson was the top recruit and he could have gone most anywhere. He decided to join Alabama. But as it turned out, he obviously didn’t play as much as he had hoped.

Jackson was used mostly on special teams in 2021 before finally making his first start in that title game vs Georgia. It was the same situation in 2022 for the first nine games before Head Coach Nick Saban suspended Jackson for a reason that wasn’t disclosed to the media.

Lanning recruited him to play for Georgia

As the top JUCO player, many teams wanted Jackson’s services, including a Georgia team with Dan Lanning as defensive coordinator.

The Maryland native was a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN.com and he held the No. 1 spot in the ESPN JC50 and was deemed the No. 1 junior college corner. Jackson finished the 2019 season with Fort Scott Community College with 25 tackles and three interceptions.

Jackson chose Alabama over Oregon, Georgia, Maryland, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

It came down between Oregon and Kentucky

Once Jackson decided to leave Tuscaloosa, he quickly narrowed his choices down to Oregon and Kentucky. Both teams are in need of secondary help and the Ducks won this particular recruiting battle.

Perhaps Jackson saw how another corner transferred to Eugene, Christian Gonzalez, and his draft stock went up under Lanning’s and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi’s tutelage. He has just one year of eligibility remaining.

Jackson isn't the only former Alabama player to transfer to Oregon

We don’t know if this is just a coincidence or perhaps a pipeline from Alabama to Oregon is beginning. But Jackson will have a familiar face in Eugene to play with as wide receiver and former Crimson Tide player Traeshon Holden also committed to the Ducks.

Both players are also from Maryland, which could have played a part in Jackson and Holden ending up at the same school.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire