Transfer Profile: 5-things to know about new Ducks’ WR Traeshon Holden

The Oregon Ducks made an early splash in the transfer portal on Sunday, landing a commitment from former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden.

Holden took an official visit to Eugene over the weekend and obviously clicked with the coaching staff, quickly making the announcement that he knows where he wants to play in 2023. This is a big addition for the Ducks, who are tasked this offseason with not only replacing Dont’e Thornton and Seven McGee but also filling the hole left by Chase Cota in the wide receiver room.

While a lot of Oregon fans have looked at the stats that Holden put up at Alabama and gotten a quick glimpse at what he can do, we wanted to dive a little bit deeper. Here are five things that Duck fans should know about Traeshon Holden:

He scores touchdowns

In his two seasons with Alabama, Traeshon Holden never surpassed 25 catches, with his season-high in yardage coming this past season with 331. If you look at Oregon’s stats from 2022, players like Terrance Ferguson, Bucky Irving, and Kris Hutson all had higher output numbers than that, and while Dont’e Thornton only had 17 catches, he surpassed the yardage numbers with 366 this season.

However, Holden makes his numbers count, totaling 6 TD in 2022. While he may not be a big-time deep threat — which is not something Oregon necessarily needs with Troy Franklin on the roster — it’s clear that the Alabama transfer is a reliable target in the red zone and is able to put points on the board.

Interest in Oregon is not new

Holden’s visit to Eugene over the past weekend was not his first. Back on October 11, 2020, Holden came to Oregon on a recruiting visit alongside players like S Bennett Williams and CB Kelee Ringo, one of the top players for the Georgia Bulldogs’ defense.

While Holden ended up signing with Alabama, it’s clear that the Ducks were on his mind enough in the early days that he had some familiarity with what he was getting into when coming to Eugene this weekend.

Story continues

Dan Lanning has schemed against him

In the 2022 National Championship game, Oregon Ducks’ coach Dan Lanning was tasked with trying to slow down Holden as the defensive coordinator of the Georgia Bulldogs. Lanning’s defense did relatively well, holding Holden to 6 catches and 28 yards in the game.

He has the size to replace Dont'e Thornton, skill to replace Chase Cota

At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, it’s easy to believe that Holden is going to come to Eugene and do well to fill the hole that was left by Dont’e Thornton as far as size goes. Holden has a large frame and should be able to go up and get a lot of balls that are thrown his way. More than that, though, Holden showed at Alabama that he is a solid possession receiver, which is valuable for Oregon now that Chase Cota is moving on. While The Ducks often looked to Troy Franklin to go streaking downfield for the deep ball, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Holden work more in the short game, where he averaged over 12 yards per catch in his two years with Alabama.

Early NIL adapter

Back when athletes became able to profit off of their name, image, and likeness in 2021, Holden was reportedly one of the first players who took advantage of the change, signing a deal with YOKE Gaming, an app that allows people to play video games with athletes. He later signed with Jay Z’s company Roc Nation for NIL representation.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire