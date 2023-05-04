Transfer Portal WR JaQuae Jackson’s visit to Texas A&M on Monday was a success

Good news travels fast, as Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher has made significant headway with former Cal State Pennsylvania standout wide receiver JaQuae Jackson, who reportedly visited College Station on Monday.

Out of the Division II ranks, Jackson possesses all the tangibles at 6-3 and 180 pounds needed to excel at the FBS level, backing it up with one of the most productive 2022 seasons through air recording 77 receptions for 1,178 yards and 13 touchdowns.

After entering the portal on March 24th, Jackson received numerous offers including Colorado, and Texas A&M in late April, as the Aggies have been in the market to add to their wide receiver depth chart after the former UTEP WR Tyrin Smith entered the portal after his brief period with the Maroon and White.

Though Jackson’s visit on Monday has been kept under wraps for the most part, an image surfaced on social media (Twitter) earlier this week showing a player that looked very happy to be donning an Aggie jersey.

Cal-U Pennsylvania WR JaQuae Jackson on his Official Visit to @AggieFootball this week. The 6'3" – 180 pound receiver hauled in 77 catches for 1,178 yards and 13 TD's in the 2022 season 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/VzgbA1lnTD — James Leopold (@jamesleopold14) May 3, 2023

Overall, landing JaQuae Jackson whose notable speed, quickness, and route running ability with a ton of on-field experience would add yet another layer of explosiveness to an A&M offense coordinated by first-year OC Bobby Petrino, the choice is simple.

