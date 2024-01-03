With transfer portal window now closed, a recap of every Arkansas football move

The college football transfer portal is closed.

For now.

It re-opens in April for 15 days and dozens more players from across the country, including some at Arkansas, will be in it again. The Razorbacks certainly are not done shopping, so to speak, either. Coaches will continue recruiting from the portal until spring.

Arkansas saw twice as many players leave as come in. But note that that isn’t uncommon. About half the players who left were walk-ons. About half of what remained after that were deep reserves, unlikely to play regularly for a few seasons.

Significantly, running back Rocket Sanders, quarterback KJ Jefferson, linebacker Jaheim Thomas, linebacker Chris Paul, defensive tackle Taurean Carter, offensive tackle Devon Manuel and running back AJ Green all hit the portal. Every one of them was a starter last year.

In their stead came a number of players from power conference schools. Most of them not starters.

Let’s take a look at just who left and who came in for the Razorbacks during the first portal entry.

Keyshawn Blackstock - offensive line - IN

Michigan State transfer OL Keyshawn Blackstock has committed to Arkansas‼️ pic.twitter.com/Cmt1fxrnuW — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) November 20, 2023

Committed: November 20, 2023

Played at junior college before one season with the Spartans.

Hunter Talley - tight end - OUT

Congrats to Hunter Talley for signing to play for @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/37EIExbXdJ — Siloam Springs Panther Athletics (@Siloam_Panthers) December 15, 2021

Entry date: November 29, 2023

Talley was a preferred walk-on for two seasons.

Chris Rhodes - defensive back - OUT

Arkansas DB Chris Rhodes has entered the Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/3gBLMHJdZr — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) November 29, 2023

Entry date: November 29, 2023

Rhodes played one season with Arkansas out of junior college.

Tyler Larco - kicker - OUT

Entry date: December 1, 2023

Larco played one season with the Razorbacks after transferring from Tennessee-Martin.

Kalil Girault - wide receiver - OUT

Entry date: December 1, 2023

Girault played two seasons with Arkansas.

Owen Larson - punter - OUT

Attention to detail sways All-America punter to Hogs: Punter Owen Lawson, an All-American at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, was committed to Oklahoma State until a Dec. 17 visit to Arkansas, which led him to flipping his pledge to the Razorbacks. https://t.co/uNkSpQReN3 pic.twitter.com/7GItSp83V9 — Richard Davenport (@ArRecruitingGuy) December 23, 2022

Entry date: December 1, 2023

Lawson played one season with Arkansas out of junior college.

Jaylen Lewis - cornerback - OUT

Arkansas DB Jaylen Lewis has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, per his twitter. Jaylen is a former 3⭐️ prospect who appeared in 4 games in his 2 seasons on the hill. Good luck to Jaylen in the future! #WPS pic.twitter.com/0dXja0xtk4 — Sidelines – Arkansas (@SSN_Arkansas) November 22, 2023

Entry date: December 4, 2023

Lewis will head to Temple next season to play for the Owls.

Chris Paul - linebacker - OUT

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Entry date: December 4, 2023

Paul will play for Ole Miss against the Razorbacks next year.

Jordan Crook - linebacker - OUT

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Entry date: December 4, 2023

Crook will play for Arizona State in the 2024 season.

Taurean Carter - defensive line - OUT

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Entry date: December 4, 2023

Carter has not yet selected a school for 2024, but holds several offers from power conferences.

Andreas Paaske - tight end - IN

Eastern Michigan tight end Andreas Paaske (85) during an NCAA football game against Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Commitment date: December 10, 2023

Paaske will provide depth at tight end after playing for Eastern Michigan the last two seasons.

Samuel Mbake - wide receiver - OUT

I thank you lord for surrounding me around these people they have tremendously changed and helped my growth mentally and physically 🦍! pic.twitter.com/OZQHXgpsXR — Sam Mbake🇨🇲 (@sambakeee) December 15, 2023

Entry date: Unclear

Mbake played two seasons with Arkansas. He has not yet chosen a next school.

Devon Manuel - offensive line - OUT

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Entry date: December 4, 2023

Manuel was a starter for Arkansas at tackle in 2023. He is largely expected to transfer to Florida.

AJ Green - running back - OUT

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Entry date: December 4, 2023

Green was Arkansas leading rusher last year and will play in his hometown next year for Tulsa.

Taylen Green - quarterback - IN

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Commitment date: December 12, 2023

Green was a starter at Boise State for most of the last two seasons. He is expected to compete for that job at Arkansas in 2024.

Fernando Carmona - offensive lineman - IN

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Commitment date: December 15, 2023

Carmona was an all-conference guard at San Jose State last year.

Matthew Shipley - kicker - IN

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Commitment date: December 17, 2023

Shipley spent last year as the best kicker on Hawaii’s roster and is largely expected to shift into that role with the Razorbacks after Cam Little’s NFL entry.

Addison Nichols - offensive line - IN

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Commitment date: December 19, 2023

Nichols was a three-star recruit who served as a reserve for Tennssee before transfer to Arkansas.

Malik Chavis - defensive back - OUT

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Entry date: December 6, 2023

Chavis was a regular, if not ever full-time starter, for Arkansas the last couple years. He has not chosen a new school.

Rocket Sanders - running back - OUT

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Entry date: December 6, 2023

Sanders was a preseason All-American before injuries and poor offensive line play in 2023. He will play for South Carolina in 2024.

Bryce Stephens - wide receiver - OUT

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Entry date: December 7, 2023

Stephens saw most of his playing time in 2022 as a return specialist for the Razorbacks. He has not yet selected a next destination.

Xavian Sorey - linebacker - IN

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (18) makes a tackle on Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kendrick Law (19) during the second half in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Commitment date: December 19, 2023

Sorey was a special teams player mostly with Georgia last year, but should get every opportunity in 2024.

Doneiko Slaughter - defensive back - IN

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 29: Doneiko Slaughter #0 of the Tennessee Volunteers intercepts a pass intended for Dane Key #6 of the Kentucky Wildcats in the third quarter of the game at Neyland Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Commitment date: December 15, 2023

Slaughter was a regular in Tennessee’s secondary the last two seasons and should slot into Arkansas’ in the same capacity.

Tank Booker - defensive tackle - OUT

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Entry date: December 12, 2023

Booker was a rotational piece in his one season at Arkansas. SMU and Baylor are the front-runners for 2024

Joey Su'a - offensive line - OUT

Welcoming Joey Su’a, Offensive Lineman from Bentonville, AR to the Sun Devil Family!#24KGold /// #ActivateTheValley pic.twitter.com/Dcjc8bjie4 — ASU Football Recruiting (@RisingSunDevils) December 20, 2023

Entry date: December 13, 2023

Su’a played one season with Arkansas before leaving for Arizona State.

Chris Harris - wide receiver - OUT

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Entry date: December 15, 2023

Harris was a walk-on from Dumas who spent four years at Arkansas.

KJ Jefferson - quarterback - OUT

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) poses with family during senior presentations prior to the game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Entry date: December 18, 2023

Jefferson committed to Central Florida earlier in the week after setting several records at Arkansas over five seasons.

Marlon Crockett - wide receiver - OUT

Arkansas WR Marlon Crockett entered the portal. pic.twitter.com/kOdMhePGyp — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 26, 2023

Entry date: December 26, 2023

Crockett was a walk-on who started his career at Memphis.

Jaheim Thomas - linebacker - OUT

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Entry date: December 30, 2023

Thomas was Arkansas’ No. 1 linebacker for the first half of the season, though he was No. 3 by season’s end. He has not yet selected a school.

Blake Ford - kicker - OUT

Entry date: January 2, 2023

Ford was a five-star kicker out of high school.

Jordan Anthony - wide receiver - IN

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Commitment date: January 2, 2023

Anthony caught three balls at Texas A&M last year.

