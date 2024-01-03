With transfer portal window now closed, a recap of every Arkansas football move
The college football transfer portal is closed.
For now.
It re-opens in April for 15 days and dozens more players from across the country, including some at Arkansas, will be in it again. The Razorbacks certainly are not done shopping, so to speak, either. Coaches will continue recruiting from the portal until spring.
Arkansas saw twice as many players leave as come in. But note that that isn’t uncommon. About half the players who left were walk-ons. About half of what remained after that were deep reserves, unlikely to play regularly for a few seasons.
Significantly, running back Rocket Sanders, quarterback KJ Jefferson, linebacker Jaheim Thomas, linebacker Chris Paul, defensive tackle Taurean Carter, offensive tackle Devon Manuel and running back AJ Green all hit the portal. Every one of them was a starter last year.
In their stead came a number of players from power conference schools. Most of them not starters.
Let’s take a look at just who left and who came in for the Razorbacks during the first portal entry.
Keyshawn Blackstock - offensive line - IN
Michigan State transfer OL Keyshawn Blackstock has committed to Arkansas‼️ pic.twitter.com/Cmt1fxrnuW
— Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) November 20, 2023
Committed: November 20, 2023
Played at junior college before one season with the Spartans.
Hunter Talley - tight end - OUT
Congrats to Hunter Talley for signing to play for @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/37EIExbXdJ
— Siloam Springs Panther Athletics (@Siloam_Panthers) December 15, 2021
Entry date: November 29, 2023
Talley was a preferred walk-on for two seasons.
Chris Rhodes - defensive back - OUT
Arkansas DB Chris Rhodes has entered the Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/3gBLMHJdZr
— Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) November 29, 2023
Entry date: November 29, 2023
Rhodes played one season with Arkansas out of junior college.
Tyler Larco - kicker - OUT
🐗🐗Tyler Larco🐗🐗 pic.twitter.com/DS39dI61VV
— Randall Hog (@RandallHogWPS) August 15, 2023
Entry date: December 1, 2023
Larco played one season with the Razorbacks after transferring from Tennessee-Martin.
Kalil Girault - wide receiver - OUT
🐗🐗Kalil Girault🐗🐗 pic.twitter.com/pxK2g2iv6g
— Randall Hog (@RandallHogWPS) July 29, 2023
Entry date: December 1, 2023
Girault played two seasons with Arkansas.
Owen Larson - punter - OUT
Attention to detail sways All-America punter to Hogs: Punter Owen Lawson, an All-American at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, was committed to Oklahoma State until a Dec. 17 visit to Arkansas, which led him to flipping his pledge to the Razorbacks. https://t.co/uNkSpQReN3 pic.twitter.com/7GItSp83V9
— Richard Davenport (@ArRecruitingGuy) December 23, 2022
Entry date: December 1, 2023
Lawson played one season with Arkansas out of junior college.
Jaylen Lewis - cornerback - OUT
Arkansas DB Jaylen Lewis has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, per his twitter.
Jaylen is a former 3⭐️ prospect who appeared in 4 games in his 2 seasons on the hill. Good luck to Jaylen in the future! #WPS pic.twitter.com/0dXja0xtk4
— Sidelines – Arkansas (@SSN_Arkansas) November 22, 2023
Entry date: December 4, 2023
Lewis will head to Temple next season to play for the Owls.
Chris Paul - linebacker - OUT
Entry date: December 4, 2023
Paul will play for Ole Miss against the Razorbacks next year.
Jordan Crook - linebacker - OUT
Entry date: December 4, 2023
Crook will play for Arizona State in the 2024 season.
Taurean Carter - defensive line - OUT
Entry date: December 4, 2023
Carter has not yet selected a school for 2024, but holds several offers from power conferences.
Andreas Paaske - tight end - IN
Commitment date: December 10, 2023
Paaske will provide depth at tight end after playing for Eastern Michigan the last two seasons.
Samuel Mbake - wide receiver - OUT
I thank you lord for surrounding me around these people they have tremendously changed and helped my growth mentally and physically 🦍! pic.twitter.com/OZQHXgpsXR
— Sam Mbake🇨🇲 (@sambakeee) December 15, 2023
Entry date: Unclear
Mbake played two seasons with Arkansas. He has not yet chosen a next school.
Devon Manuel - offensive line - OUT
Entry date: December 4, 2023
Manuel was a starter for Arkansas at tackle in 2023. He is largely expected to transfer to Florida.
AJ Green - running back - OUT
Entry date: December 4, 2023
Green was Arkansas leading rusher last year and will play in his hometown next year for Tulsa.
Taylen Green - quarterback - IN
Commitment date: December 12, 2023
Green was a starter at Boise State for most of the last two seasons. He is expected to compete for that job at Arkansas in 2024.
Fernando Carmona - offensive lineman - IN
Commitment date: December 15, 2023
Carmona was an all-conference guard at San Jose State last year.
Matthew Shipley - kicker - IN
Commitment date: December 17, 2023
Shipley spent last year as the best kicker on Hawaii’s roster and is largely expected to shift into that role with the Razorbacks after Cam Little’s NFL entry.
Addison Nichols - offensive line - IN
Commitment date: December 19, 2023
Nichols was a three-star recruit who served as a reserve for Tennssee before transfer to Arkansas.
Malik Chavis - defensive back - OUT
Entry date: December 6, 2023
Chavis was a regular, if not ever full-time starter, for Arkansas the last couple years. He has not chosen a new school.
Rocket Sanders - running back - OUT
Entry date: December 6, 2023
Sanders was a preseason All-American before injuries and poor offensive line play in 2023. He will play for South Carolina in 2024.
Bryce Stephens - wide receiver - OUT
Entry date: December 7, 2023
Stephens saw most of his playing time in 2022 as a return specialist for the Razorbacks. He has not yet selected a next destination.
Xavian Sorey - linebacker - IN
Commitment date: December 19, 2023
Sorey was a special teams player mostly with Georgia last year, but should get every opportunity in 2024.
Doneiko Slaughter - defensive back - IN
Commitment date: December 15, 2023
Slaughter was a regular in Tennessee’s secondary the last two seasons and should slot into Arkansas’ in the same capacity.
Tank Booker - defensive tackle - OUT
Entry date: December 12, 2023
Booker was a rotational piece in his one season at Arkansas. SMU and Baylor are the front-runners for 2024
Joey Su'a - offensive line - OUT
Welcoming Joey Su’a, Offensive Lineman from Bentonville, AR to the Sun Devil Family!#24KGold /// #ActivateTheValley pic.twitter.com/Dcjc8bjie4
— ASU Football Recruiting (@RisingSunDevils) December 20, 2023
Entry date: December 13, 2023
Su’a played one season with Arkansas before leaving for Arizona State.
Chris Harris - wide receiver - OUT
Entry date: December 15, 2023
Harris was a walk-on from Dumas who spent four years at Arkansas.
KJ Jefferson - quarterback - OUT
Entry date: December 18, 2023
Jefferson committed to Central Florida earlier in the week after setting several records at Arkansas over five seasons.
Marlon Crockett - wide receiver - OUT
Arkansas WR Marlon Crockett entered the portal. pic.twitter.com/kOdMhePGyp
— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 26, 2023
Entry date: December 26, 2023
Crockett was a walk-on who started his career at Memphis.
Jaheim Thomas - linebacker - OUT
Entry date: December 30, 2023
Thomas was Arkansas’ No. 1 linebacker for the first half of the season, though he was No. 3 by season’s end. He has not yet selected a school.
Blake Ford - kicker - OUT
Thank you Razorback Nation! #WPS pic.twitter.com/7uZg4ssCdh
— Blake Ford (@VikingKicker) January 3, 2024
Entry date: January 2, 2023
Ford was a five-star kicker out of high school.
Jordan Anthony - wide receiver - IN
Commitment date: January 2, 2023
Anthony caught three balls at Texas A&M last year.