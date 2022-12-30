Transfer portal: Which QBs have committed? Who is still available?

Games can be won or lost in the transfer portal and no position impacts winning and losing more than quarterback.

Since the first transfer window opened on Dec. 5, we’ve seen a flurry of movement across college football with an array of high-profile quarterbacks committing to new schools.

If you’ve had trouble keeping track of everything, don’t fret. Below, we’ve recapped the most notable quarterback transfers from conference to conference and the top signal callers still available.

AAC

Houston: Donovan Smith (Texas Tech)

Rice: JT Daniels (West Virginia)

UTSA: Owen McCown (Colorado)

Smith started multiple games over the past two seasons for Texas Tech and now has the chance to step into the shoes of longtime Houston starter Clayton Tune. Daniels, meanwhile, is on to his fourth school after stops at USC, Georgia and West Virginia. Daniels will help Rice make the transition to the AAC from Conference USA.

ACC

Clemson: Paul Tyson (Arizona State)

Georgia Tech: Haynes King (Texas A&M)

Louisville: Jack Plummer (Cal)

Pitt: Phil Jurkovec (Boston College)

Pitt: Christian Veilleux (Penn State)

Virginia: Tony Muskett (Monmouth)

Virginia Tech: Kyron Drones (Baylor)

Pitt was able to add a quarterback for next year and potentially its quarterback of the future by landing commitments from Jurkovec and Veilleux. Jurkovec began his career at Notre Dame before starting three seasons at Boston College. Veilleux, meanwhile, is a former four-star recruit who was the third-stringer at Penn State this season.

For Plummer, Louisville was an obvious fit. Plummer started his career at Purdue, where he played for new UL head coach Jeff Brohm. The Cardinals needed a quarterback after Malik Cunningham left for the NFL.

King won Texas A&M’s starting job out of preseason camp for the past two seasons and now gets a chance to jump-start his career at Georgia Tech.

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec will play for Pitt next season after starting three years for Boston College. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Big 12

BYU: Kedon Slovis (Pitt)

Cincinnati: Emory Jones (Arizona State)

Two new Big 12 members added veteran quarterbacks. Slovis, after stops at USC and Pitt, is headed to BYU. Jones is also on to his third school, picking Cincinnati after beginning his career at Florida and playing at ASU in 2022.

Story continues

Big Ten

Illinois: Luke Altmyer (Ole Miss)

Iowa: Cade McNamara (Michigan)

Nebraska: Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech)

Purdue: Hudson Card (Texas)

Wisconsin: Nick Evers (Oklahoma)

There will be several new starters in the Big Ten next season, including McNamara going from Michigan to Iowa. Wisconsin has already landed a commitment from Evers and multiple reports have indicated that SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai could also be on his way to Madison to play for Luke Fickell.

Card could prove to be a big pickup for new Purdue coach Ryan Walters. Walters hired Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator and Card could be a seamless fit after being the backup at Texas.

Mountain West

Fresno State: Mikey Keene (UCF)

Nevada: Brendon Lewis (Colorado)

Fresno State is losing Jake Haener but adding Keene from UCF should lessen the blow caused by Haener’s absence. Keene threw for 2,377 yards and 23 touchdowns over the past two seasons for the Knights.

Pac-12

Arizona State: Drew Pyne (Notre Dame)

Colorado: Shedeur Sanders (Jackson State)

Oregon State: DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson)

UCLA: Collin Schlee (Kent State)

There’s going to be a lot of really good quarterback play in the Pac-12 next season with guys like Caleb Williams (USC), Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix (Washington) all returning. This group of transfers adds to that talent pool.

Pyne started most of the season for Notre Dame, Sanders is following his dad Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Boulder and Uiagalelei is looking for a new start in Corvallis after two years as the starter at Clemson. For UCLA, Schlee could prove to be a valuable addition if five-star freshman Dante Moore is not ready to start right away.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State after spending the last two seasons as Clemson's starter. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

SEC

Arkansas: Jacolby Criswell (North Carolina)

Florida: Graham Mertz (Wisconsin)

Kentucky: Devin Leary (NC State)

With Anthony Richardson off to the NFL, Florida will have a new starter in 2023. Perhaps it will be Mertz, who had an up-and-down career at Wisconsin after being the top–rated quarterback recruit to ever sign with the Badgers.

Leary, meanwhile, was one of the most-coveted QBs in the portal. He started parts of four seasons at NC State and is set to step into the shoes of NFL-bound Will Levis at Kentucky.

Which transfer quarterbacks are still available?

Brennan Armstrong (Virginia)

Austin Aune (North Texas)

Hank Bachmeier (Boise State)

Connor Bazelak (Indiana)

Davis Brin (Tulsa)

Zach Calzada (Auburn)

Sam Hartman (Wake Forest)

Malik Hornsby (Arkansas)

Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina)

Tanner Mordecai (SMU)

Chance Nolan (Oregon State)

Chandler Rogers (UL Monroe)

Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State)

Mike Wright (Vanderbilt)

Armstrong, Hartman and Sanders are the biggest names left on the board.

Armstrong started the last three seasons at Virginia, including throwing for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021. Sanders started four seasons at Oklahoma State and has 9,553 passing, 1,956 rushing yards and 85 total touchdowns in his career.

Hartman, meanwhile, started parts of five seasons at Wake Forest and has a whopping 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns in his career. According to multiple reports, Notre Dame is the favorite to land Hartman for his final collegiate season.