Transfer Portal: Tracking the Alabama football transfer portal entries
We have reached one of the wildest times of the college football season with the NCAA transfer portal in full motion from Dec. 4 through Jan. 2. Considering the number of entries, the portal has turned into perhaps the biggest off-the-field storyline each season.
For Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, the portal season has not been as chaotic as most. At this time, just five members of the No. 4 ranked Crimson Tide have entered their names into the portal and that number is not likely to grow a lot until the conclusion of Alabama’s College Football Playoff run.
Roll Tide Wire will continue to update this as news breaks regarding Alabama portal entries but for now, here are the current departures for the Crimson Tide.
Quarterback Tyler Buchner
Date of entry into the transfer portal:
Dec. 4, 2023
Transfer Status:
Notre Dame (Lacrosse)
Wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell
Date of entry into the transfer portal:
Dec. 4, 2023
Transfer Status:
No decision made
Defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings
Date of entry into the transfer portal:
Dec. 7, 2023
Transfer Status:
No decision made
Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks
Date of entry into the transfer portal:
Dec. 7, 2023
Transfer Status:
No decision made
Defensive lineman Anquin Barnes
Date of entry into the transfer portal:
Dec. 11, 2023
Transfer Status:
No decision made