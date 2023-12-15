Transfer Portal: Tracking the Alabama football transfer portal entries

We have reached one of the wildest times of the college football season with the NCAA transfer portal in full motion from Dec. 4 through Jan. 2. Considering the number of entries, the portal has turned into perhaps the biggest off-the-field storyline each season.

For Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, the portal season has not been as chaotic as most. At this time, just five members of the No. 4 ranked Crimson Tide have entered their names into the portal and that number is not likely to grow a lot until the conclusion of Alabama’s College Football Playoff run.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to update this as news breaks regarding Alabama portal entries but for now, here are the current departures for the Crimson Tide.

Quarterback Tyler Buchner

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Date of entry into the transfer portal:

Dec. 4, 2023

Transfer Status:

Notre Dame (Lacrosse)

Wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Date of entry into the transfer portal:

Dec. 4, 2023

Transfer Status:

No decision made

Defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Date of entry into the transfer portal:

Dec. 7, 2023

Transfer Status:

No decision made

Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Date of entry into the transfer portal:

Dec. 7, 2023

Transfer Status:

No decision made

Defensive lineman Anquin Barnes

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Date of entry into the transfer portal:

Dec. 11, 2023

Transfer Status:

No decision made

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire