Transfer Portal Tracker: LSU’s additions to the 2022 roster

The LSU Tigers have been looking to rebuild their roster after back-to-back disastrous seasons by their standards. Over the two-year stretch following the national championship the team finished 11-12.

The team signed a total of 13 high school recruits in the early signing period, which was headlined by a pair of five-star recruits. The next two targets on their list are Jacoby Mathews and TreVonte Citizen. Both were originally committed to LSU but after a coaching change was made they backed off their decisions.

With plenty of roster spots available due to the losses in the transfer portal, the team is having to look to build from the portal as well. Head coach Brian Kelly understood that there would be a mass exodus of talent and he has shown that he can bring talent through the portal.

We break down each player that commits to LSU from the college football free agency pool or the transfer portal as it is called.

Miles Frazier, Offensive Tackle (FIU)

Joe Warner-Cherry Hill

Entered the transfer portal on Nov. 29, 2021

Recruiting Class: 2020

Two-Star

No. 10 Overall

Committed to LSU on Dec. 16, 2021

Slade Roy, Long snapper (East Carolina)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 27, 2021

Recruiting Class: 2021

Unrated

Committed to LSU on Dec. 31, 2021

Mekhi Garner, Cornerback (ULL)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2, 2022

Recruiting Class: 2019

Unrated Juco Transfer

Committed to LSU on Jan. 11, 2022

Joe Foucha, Safety (Arkansas)

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5, 2022

Recruiting Class: 2018

Three-Star

No. 604 Overall

Committed to LSU on Jan. 11, 2022

Greg Brooks Jr, Cornerback (Arkansas)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 6, 2022

Recruiting Class: 2019

Four-Star

No. 356 Overall

Committed to LSU on Jan. 13, 2022

Noah Cain, Running Back (Penn State)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 12, 2022

Recruiting Class: 2019

Four-Star

No. 98 Overall

Committed to LSU on Jan. 13, 2022

