Transfer Portal Tracker: LSU’s additions to the 2022 roster
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The LSU Tigers have been looking to rebuild their roster after back-to-back disastrous seasons by their standards. Over the two-year stretch following the national championship the team finished 11-12.
The team signed a total of 13 high school recruits in the early signing period, which was headlined by a pair of five-star recruits. The next two targets on their list are Jacoby Mathews and TreVonte Citizen. Both were originally committed to LSU but after a coaching change was made they backed off their decisions.
Related
Pair of decommits lead list of LSU high priority targets
With plenty of roster spots available due to the losses in the transfer portal, the team is having to look to build from the portal as well. Head coach Brian Kelly understood that there would be a mass exodus of talent and he has shown that he can bring talent through the portal.
We break down each player that commits to LSU from the college football free agency pool or the transfer portal as it is called.
Miles Frazier, Offensive Tackle (FIU)
Joe Warner-Cherry Hill
Entered the transfer portal on Nov. 29, 2021
Recruiting Class: 2020
Two-Star
No. 10 Overall
Committed to LSU on Dec. 16, 2021
Slade Roy, Long snapper (East Carolina)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 27, 2021
Recruiting Class: 2021
Unrated
Committed to LSU on Dec. 31, 2021
Mekhi Garner, Cornerback (ULL)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2, 2022
Recruiting Class: 2019
Unrated Juco Transfer
Committed to LSU on Jan. 11, 2022
Joe Foucha, Safety (Arkansas)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5, 2022
Recruiting Class: 2018
Three-Star
No. 604 Overall
Committed to LSU on Jan. 11, 2022
Greg Brooks Jr, Cornerback (Arkansas)
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 6, 2022
Recruiting Class: 2019
Four-Star
No. 356 Overall
Committed to LSU on Jan. 13, 2022
Noah Cain, Running Back (Penn State)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 12, 2022
Recruiting Class: 2019
Four-Star
No. 98 Overall
Committed to LSU on Jan. 13, 2022
[listicle id=30866]
1
1