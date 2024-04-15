Transfer portal tracker: KeAndre Lambert-Smith is first to leave at Penn State

The transfer portal will officially open Tuesday for all players in college football, but movement started early for Penn State.

The portal will be open until April 30 for football, meaning players could enter during that time frame, but compliance departments have up to 48 hours to get the player entered into the portal.

Graduate transfers may enter the portal at any time, but this is the final window for non-graduates to enter the portal prior to the 2024 season.

Check back for updates on players leaving and joining the Nittany Lions.

Outgoing

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Signed: 2020 4-star

Status: In transfer portal

Notes: Lambert-Smith is in the transfer portal one day before the window opens because he’s a graduate transfer, likely bringing an end to an up-and-down career at Penn State. He was the team’s top receiver in 2023 and had a chance for a quality season under offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki as the primary slot option. Instead he’ll be looking for a new home and could be one of the top receivers available, depending on who else enters. Without Lambert-Smtih, players like Kaden Saunders and Liam Clifford will likely have to step up in the slot.