Transfer portal tracker: Who is joining and leaving Missouri football during the spring window?

It is once again transfer portal season for Missouri football. Players can opt to leave their current schools starting in mid-April.

Ahead of the deadline, the Tigers had multiple players announce they will be departing the program. The window to enter the portal lasts 15 days and will end April 30.

Players can still choose to return to their current school after entering the portal, provided it is by mutual agreement with the program.

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and company have some holes to fill themselves before the season starts. Missouri is losing two offensive linemen and with new position coach Brandon Jones taking over the group, that could be a point of emphasis for the Tigers.

Jones, who joined Missouri after coaching at Houston last season, had one of his former players on campus for a visit. Cam'Ron Johnson, who was an all-AAC guard last season, posted a photo of himself in a Tiger uniform on Instagram Friday.

MU also appears to be thin at tight end, a position that struggled last season.

Which Missouri football players are entering the portal?

Bobby Lawrence— Offensive line

Luke Griffin— Offensive line

Gavin McKay— Tight end

Taj Butts— Running back

Marcus Scott II— Defensive back

Ian Mathews— Defensive line

BJ Harris— Running back

Tyler Jones— Defensive back

Vic Garrido— Linebacker

Arden Walker— Defensive end

Which players are coming to play for Missouri football?

No players have committed to MU yet.

This story will be updated with every addition or departure. Keep up with any updates online at columbiatribune.com.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri football transfer portal tracker: Spring window 2023