Transfer Portal Tracker: Defensive Backs that the Oregon Ducks could target this offseason

It’s transfer portal season, and that means that each and every day for the next month, a good portion of your news feed will be filled with players announcing that they are getting set to leave their current situations in search of greener pastures and more playing time.

Earlier in the week, we looked at some of the major needs that Oregon has for their roster this offseason, which includes quarterback, to wide receiver, to offensive line on the offensive side of the ball, and cornerback, safety, and defensive line on the other side of the ball.

While that’s a lot to tackle, we want to try and break things down at a more specific level. Here are some defensive backs who have entered the portal so far this year that the Ducks might look to go after:

This list will be updated as more players enter the transfer portal over the coming weeks.

CB Khyree Jackson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

College Stats

Alabama Crimson Tide

2021: 12 games played | 7 tackles

2022: 9 games played | 7 tackles

Fort Worth Community College

2019: 25 tackles | 3 INT

Oregon Offer: Yes

Explanation: The Ducks are in need of help at the cornerback position this offseason with the departure of Christian Gonzalez to the NFL Draft, and they made an early offer to Khyree Jackson, one of the top players in the transfer portal at this moment. We’re yet to see a visit to Eugene from Jackson, but it is clear that the Ducks are interested. When moving from the JUCO level to the FBS level last year, Oregon also extended an offer to Jackson.

CB Kaylin Moore (Colorado Buffaloes)

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Collegiate Stats

Colorado Buffaloes

17 Games | 44 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 PBU

Oregon Offer: No

Explanation: The Oregon Ducks found such success in the transfer portal last year when dipping into the Colorado Buffaloes pool with the addition of CB Christian Gonzalez, they might try to do it again. Moore was a starter for the Buffaloes this past season and has experience working with Oregon DB Demetrice Martin. He’s certainly a name to keep an eye on this offseason.

S Avantae Williams (Miami Hurricanes)

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Collegiate Stats

Miami Hurricanes

2020: 0 Games Played

2021: 4 Games | 18 tackles, 1 INT,

2022: 11 Games | 9 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Oregon Offer: No

Explanation: This is an interesting name to keep an eye on in the portal. While there is nothing I could find that tied Williams to Dan Lanning during his recruitment, it’s clear that Williams was once a big fan of the Ducks as a former Oregon commit who flipped to Florida State to follow Willie Taggart.

CB Tony Grimes (North Carolina Tar Heels)

Collegiate Stats

North Carolina Tar Heels

2022: 12 Games | 36 tackles, 7 PBU

2021: 12 Games | 47 tackles, 9 PBU

2020: 8 Games | 14 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBU

Oregon Offer: No

Explanation: Tony Grimes is a really intriguing name on this list. Not only is he a former 5-star prospect who was rated as the No. 28 player in the 2020 recruiting class, but he also started for North Carolina in 24 games over the past two years. On top of all of that, Dan Lanning was one of the recruiters who was after Grimes coming out of high school, so there is a relationship there. Of course, as one of the top players in the transfer portal, NIL is expected to be a major part of his recruitment, so it may be tough for the Ducks to land him.

CB Storm Duck (North Carolina Tar Heels)

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Collegiate Stats

North Carolina Tar Heels

2022: 12 Games Played | 46 tackles, 3 INT, 9 PBU

2021: 5 Games Played | 16 tackles, 1 PBU

2020: 1 Games Played | 4 tackles, 2 PBU

2019: 11 Games Played | 37 tackles, 2 INT 5 PBU

Oregon Offer: No

Explanation: This one is more for the name than anything. While Storm Duck is a talented defender who has had success in North Carolina, I have not heard or seen anything that suggests Oregon is after him. However, think of the NIL possibilities if he were to come to Eugene. That alone is enough to land him on this list of people to know.

