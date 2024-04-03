Transfer portal tracker: Who is Dayton recruiting?

Apr. 3—The transfer portal opened March 18. More than 1,300 Division I players have put their names in the portal, according to the list kept at VerbalCommits.com.

The Dayton Flyers added four players from the portal last spring who played significant roles in a 25-win season. The coaches have one open scholarship on the 2024-25 roster after Zimi Nwokeji entered the portal in March. They will have one more if DaRon Holmes II decides to start his pro basketball career or more if any of the other scholarship players enter the portal.

Reports on X (Twitter) have mentioned Dayton's interest in a number of players in the portal. Here's a quick glance at those players.

—Sam Alexis, a 6-foot-9 forward from Apopka, Fla., played the last two seasons at Chattanooga. He averaged 10.9 points and 9.1 rebounds last season. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. 24/7 High School Hoops reported Dayton contacted him.

—Trevor Baskin, a 6-9 forward from Arvada, Colo., averaged 18.2 points last season at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo. He spent four seasons at that Division II school. Dayton is one of many schools to contact Baskin, according to PDTScouting. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

—Carey Booth, a 6-foot-10 forward from Englewood, Colo., averaged 6.4 points as a freshman at Notre Dame. He ranked 82nd in the 2023 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com. Luke Chaney, of 247Sports.com, reported Dayton reached out to Booth, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

—Maximus Edwards, a 6-foot-1 guard from Stratford, Conn., played the last two seasons at George Washington after redshirting as a freshman at Kansas State. He averaged 12.8 points last season. In 2022-23, he was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Year after averaging 10.5 points. Dayton is one of numerous schools to contact Edwards, according to the 24/7 High School Hoops account on X. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

—Ra'Heim Moss, a 6-4 junior guard from Springfield, played for Toledo the last three seasons. He averaged 15.5 points as a junior. He has one season of eligibility remaining. He ranks 61st on a list published by The Athletic of the best transfers available. The Portal Report listed Dayton among the schools that have contacted Moss.

—Jonathan Pierre, a 6-9 forward from Hallandale, Fla., played last season at Memphis after spending two seasons at Nova Southeastern University, a Division II program in Davie, Fla. He played limited minutes in his one season at Memphis. Hitmen Hoops reported Dayton contacted PIerre.

—Bryce Pope, a 6-3 guard from San Diego, Calif., spent the last five seasons at the University of California-San Diego. He redshirted as a freshman in 2019-20. His redshirt freshman season in 2020-21 didn't count against his eligibility. He will be a sixth-year player in 2024-25. He averaged 18.3 points last season. Joe Tipton, of On3Sports, listed Dayton among the schools that have contacted Pope.

—Jason Rivera-Torres, a 6-7 guard from Bronx, N.Y., averaged 6.4 points last season as a freshman at Vanderbilt. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining. PDTScouting reported Dayton contacted him.

—A.J. Smith, a 6-6 guard/forward from Edwardsville, Ill., played the last two seasons at Southern Indiana in Evansville, Ind. He averaged 13.7 points as a sophomore. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hoop Scoop Media reported Dayton contacted him.