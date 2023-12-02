Transfer Portal Tracker: Which Auburn players are leaving the Plains

Transfer portal season is here and every team in the country is set to have some roster turnover.

The portal will be open from Dec. 4, 2023, until Jan. 2, 2024, but players are already declaring their intentions to enter.

The Auburn Tigers are no different and Hugh Freeze shared his thoughts on how he will handle players considering entering the portal.

“The only way I know to be is totally transparent and tell them the truth. The truth for some is ‘your chances to play here are probably slim.’ The truth for others is ‘man, there is an element of patience that needs to be involved in your decision. You’re going to be really good if you can just be patient and not listen to the voices that want immediate gratification.’ Certainly, you’ve got the money aspect that’s involved in all of this now. I think you should choose the place, the culture and the environment that’s going to develop you for the long term, for the long haul. I think everything is better when you’re in that environment for yourself. But some need to have patience and other discussions are just going to be truthful with how we see you fitting into this roster.”

Here is a look at the Auburn players who have announced they will be entering the transfer portal.

DL Enyce Sledge

Sledge was the first Auburn player to announce his intentions to enter the portal. The former three-star recruit appeared in three games in his two seasons on the Plains and will have three seasons of eligibility at his next school.

6’3 312 Nose/Dtackle

Thankyou auburn for it all🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yT73mNfWgb — Enyce Sledge (@The_RealAPE) November 28, 2023

DL Stephen Johnson

Johnson did not see the field in his one season on the Plains and will have four seasons of eligibility at his next school. He was a late addition to Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class after flipping his commitment from Arkansas.

Thank you Auburn for the opportunity. Much love and appreciation for the experience! Auburn will always have a special place in my heart. I’ll be entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility! God got a plan for me🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wqJMbCtOmY — Stephen Johnson (@StephenJ2004) November 28, 2023

WR Omari Kelly

Kelly was the first offensive player to announce his intentions to enter the portal. He was unable to carve out a consistent role for himself in a crowded wide receiver room, playing just 131 snaps and catching two passes for 45 yards as a sophomore.

