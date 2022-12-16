Transfer portal update: Top edge rusher Josaiah Stewart visits USC this weekend

According to a report from 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart is visiting USC in Los Angeles, LSU in Baton Rouge, and Michigan in Ann Arbor in the coming days as he looks for a place to call home after entering the transfer portal last week.

The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder signed in the Chanticleers’ 2021 class, and after back-to-back dominant seasons, Stewart entered the transfer portal after a coaching change at CCU. Jamey Chadwell left to take the open head coaching job at Liberty after Hugh Freeze left for Auburn.

Stewart finished his Coastal Carolina career with 79 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and four forced fumbles.

His dominant freshman season in 2021 enabled him to get named to the 2022 Freshman All-America Team.

USC has been hitting the transfer portal hard this cycle, especially on defense. Let’s see if Shaun Nua, Lincoln Riley, and the USC staff can add a possible centerpiece to help them win the Pac-12 next season.

