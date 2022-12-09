Transfer Portal Targets: WRs that the Oregon Ducks could target this offseason

It’s transfer portal season, and that means that each and every day for the next month, a good portion of your news feed will be filled with players announcing that they are getting set to leave their current situations in search of greener pastures and more playing time.

Earlier in the week, we looked at some of the major needs that Oregon has for their roster this offseason, which includes quarterback, to wide receiver, to offensive line on the offensive side of the ball, and cornerback, safety, and defensive line on the other side of the ball.

While that’s a lot to tackle, we want to try and break things down at a more specific level. Here are some wide receivers who have entered the portal so far this year that the Ducks might look to go after:

This list will be updated as more players enter the transfer portal over the coming weeks.

Dorian Singer (Arizona Wildcats)

College Stats: 17 Games | 84 catches, 1,406 yards, 6 TD

Oregon Offer: Yes

Explanation: It used to be the case that you rarely saw players move within the conference via the transfer portal in search of a new team, but that has changed in the past year or two. I think that it could be the case with Dorian Singer, who was the leading receiver for the Arizona Wildcats this past year, tallying four games with over 100 yards. Dan Lanning and the Ducks have a good idea of what Singer can bring to the table, and they were quick to make an offer once the portal opened.

Drae McCray (Austin Peay)

College Stats: 22 Games | 127 catches, 1,893 yards, 17 TD

Oregon Offer: Yes

Explanation: Drae McCray is certainly an intriguing option, and the Ducks made it clear early on that they were interested in acquiring him, extending an offer to him as early as they could once the FCS portal opened up. At just 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, McCray acts as a speed threat on the outside and could be a huge piece of the Oregon offense should he come out to Eugene.

Traeshon Holden (Alabama Crimson Tide)

College Stats: 21 Games | 46 catches, 570 yards, 7 TD

Oregon Offer: No

Explanation: It was a bit of a shock to a lot of college football fans when Traeshon Holden entered his name in the transfer portal this offseason, After an impressive 2022 season with the Crimson Tide — Holden had 25 catches for 331 yards and 6 TD — he will be one of the more coveted receivers available on the open market. Things heated up on Thursday night when Holden posted on his Twitter account that he was in Eugene for a visit with the Ducks.

Warren Thompson (Arkansas Razorbacks)

College Stats: 27 Games | 42 catches, 677 yards, 5 TD (Florida State, Arkansas)

Oregon Offer: No

Explanation: Warren Thompson may be an under-the-radar option, and one that may be more unlikely than others, but he is a solid player with connections to the Ducks. As a 4-star recruit back in 2017, Thompson originally committed to the Ducks, but decided to reverse course and flip to the Florida State Seminoles, following head coach Willie Taggart. Since then, he’s struggled to find a sizeable role, playing two seasons at Florida State before transferring to the Arkansas Razorbacks. I’m not saying that he is high on Dan Lanning’s list of options, but we do know that he has liked Oregon in the past.

Theo Wease (Oklahoma Sooners)

College Stats: 29 Games | 64 catches, 1,044 yards, 10 TD

Oregon Offer: No

Explanation: This is another intriguing name to me simply for the potential that he brings. In four years with the Oklahoma Sooner, this former 5-star recruit — Wease was the No. 3 WR and No. 21 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class — seems like a great option to replace the role that Dont’e Thornton left behind. Standing at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Wease is coming off a year where he had 19 catches for 378 yards and 4 TD. I have not been told that Oregon has made contact just yet, but I will be keeping an eye on this one.

