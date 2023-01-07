Transfer Portal Targets: Updated look at available players for Oregon Ducks to pursue

It feels like the college football recruiting and transfer portal world took a little bit of a break over the holiday season, but now it’s back in full force. The current transfer portal window is starting to come to a close, and after opening up on December 5, 2022, it will finally end on January 18, 2023.

That means that, while visits for high school recruits are off the table at the moment, players in the transfer portal are still able to head to prospective schools and check things out. At the moment, there are no current players who have publicly announced that they will be in Eugene over the weekend for a visit, but we know that Dan Lanning and his staff are working hard to land a couple of guys before the window closes later this month.

So who might they be pursuing? We’ve got an updated list of names to keep an eye on for the Ducks. We will keep this updated as more players enter the portal, and others end up committing to new teams, whether that be Oregon or another school.

Here’s who to keep an eye on:

Safety Evan Williams

Ducks predicted to land safety Evan Williams from transfer portal

Collegiate Stats

2022: 10 Games | 69 tackles, 6.0 TFL 1 sack, 4 PBU,

2021: 12 Games | 90 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries,

2020: 4 Games | 27 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 FF

2019: 7 Games | 40 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 1 fumble recovery

Transfer Buzz: I wouldn’t at all be surprised to see Evan Williams end up committing to the Ducks in the coming days or weeks. As the younger brother of former safety Bennett Williams, Evan clearly has good intel on the coaching staff and what Oregon is all about. For the Ducks, this would be a huge addition, since the team has a big need to fill at the safety position with Bennett out of eligibility. This is one to watch closely, I think it could end up with a great result for Dan Lanning and Oregon.

Defensive Lineman Jordan Burch

5-star DL Jordan Burch from South Carolina enters transfer portal

Collegiate Stats

2022: 13 Games | 60 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 3 PBU, 1 fumble recovery

2021: 11 Games | 26 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT

2020: 7 Games | 19 tackles, 2.5 TFL. 1 fumble recovery

Transfer Buzz: This is another one that’s been generating a lot of buzz in Oregon circles over the past few days, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Burch end up in Eugene. Dan Lanning was his primary recruiter with Georgia, and he almost got the former 5-star to come join him in Athens. Might Lanning be able to once again get Burch to join him, this time in Eugene? We know that defensive line and establishing a pass rush are two major needs for the Ducks, so if they were able to land Burch, it would be one of the biggest wins of the offseason.

Defensive Lineman Anthony Lucas

Texas A&M DL Anthony Lucas could be target for Ducks in transfer portal

Collegiate Stats

2022: 7 Games | 10 tackles, 1 TFL

Transfer Buzz: If you’re looking at available players who fill a need for the Ducks, then Anthony Lucas certainly deserves a mention. The DUcks recruited Lucas hard out of high school before he signed with Texas A&M, but he might reconsider looking at Oregon now that he is in the portal.

Wide Receiver Joshua Cobbs

Collegiate Stats

2022: 12 Games | 35 catches, 407 yards, 2 TD

2021: 11 Games | 25 catches, 245 yards, 1 TD

Transfer Buzz: I haven’t heard much about Joshua Cobbs when it comes to Oregon Duck circles, but I think that they could do well to add an experienced and talented pass-catcher like Cobbs to the roster if they decide that they need more help in that area.

Defensive Lineman Justin Rogers

Ducks are targeting former Kentucky DL Justin Rogers in transfer portal

Collegiate Stats

2022: 13 Games | 35 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks

2021: 8 Games | 17 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks

2020: 5 Games | 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Transfer Buzz: A report from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfon showed that there are a handful of teams expected to pursue Justin Rogers in the transfer portal, and the Ducks are one of them. We’ve already gone over the need for Oreogn on the defensive line, and Rogers is an experienced player from the SEC who could be a big help on defense for the Ducks.

Wide Receiver J.Michael Sturdivant

California WR J.Michael Sturdivant to enter the transfer portal

Collegiate Stats

2022: 12 Games | 65 catches, 755 yards, 7 TD

2021: 3 Games | 0 catches

Transfer Buzz: I haven’t heard anything from Oregon circles about Sturdivant in particular, but he is at the very least an interesting name to consider. As the second-leading receiver for the California Golden Bears last season, Sturdivant is a talented pass-catcher who has experience in the Pac-12 and is very familiar with the Ducks.

Wide Receiver Stephon Johnson

Former Oregon WR commit Stephon Johnson enters transfer portal

Collegiate Stats

2022: 10 Games | 17 catches, 293 yards, 2 TD

Transfer Buzz: Here is where you consider how important prior commitments were, and what a change in coaching staff does to a former commit. After Mario Cristobal left the Ducks last year, Stephon Johnson recommitted from Oregon and instead signed with Oklahoma State. Now, after a successful freshman season with the Cowboys, Johnson is in the transfer portal. Might he look at the Ducks once again? It’s not crazy to consider.

