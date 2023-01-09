Transfer portal target spurns Auburn for the ACC

Auburn Football had a successful weekend by adding three players from the transfer portal.

However, one of their top targets has elected to sign elsewhere.

Jamari Thrash, the former Georgia State wide receiver who led the Sun Belt in receiving yards in 2022, announced Sunday that he would be taking his talents to the ACC and will join the Louisville Cardinals.

Thrash visited Auburn last Thursday before taking the trip to Louisville. While on campus, he said that Auburn made an impression on him, from the facilities to wide receivers coach Marcus Davis.

“I feel like he’s a unique coach,” Thrash said of Davis in a recent interview with Auburn Undercover. “He’s still a young guy, so I feel like I could relate to him a lot more. He’s from Florida and my dad is from Florida, so I get along with Florida people good. I like his personality. He brings a lot of juice during the meeting room. I feel like I get along with him pretty good.”

Thrash was a three-star wide receiver from Troup High School in nearby LaGrange, Georgia from the class of 2019. He was a top target for former Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson, who played quarterback at Troup. Thrash had multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons in high school, which translated well to the college level. He caught 93 passes for 1,574 yards during his last two seasons at Georgia State.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire