Transfer portal target from LSU visiting Florida basketball Saturday

New Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden has been aggressive in the NCAA transfer portal after three players from last season’s roster decided to depart the program with more attrition expected. One name the Gators have contacted is LSU small forward Alex Fudge. He told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Saturday that he is visiting Florida and Golden.

Fudge hails from nearby Jacksonville, Florida, and spurned the Gators for the Tigers in 2020. In about 14 minutes per game, he averaged only 3.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 28.6% from deep.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal along with every other player from LSU’s roster last season after former coach Will Wade was fired after the NCAA found that he committed several recruiting violations while leading the Tigers’ program.

Out of high school, 247Sports ranked him as the 57th best player nationally and as the 12th best at his position in its composite rankings.

Rothstein also reported that Fudge is receiving interest from USC, Georgia, Texas A&M and Marquette. LSU’s new head coach Matt McMahon is also trying to recruit Fudge back to the Tigers.

Related

Report: Florida basketball forward Tuongthach Gatkek enters NCAA transfer portal Florida basketball's Anthony Duruji declares for NBA draft Florida basketball announces hire of this well-known offensive developer Florida basketball has reached out to this Northern Iowa transfer Florida basketball can retool quickly with this transfer portal target

List

These 5 transferring big men could be of significant interest to Florida

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.