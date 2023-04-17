This transfer portal target has Florida among top 8 schools

Todd Golden and his Florida basketball program got some good news last week when College Basketball Report released the names of the top-eight schools that made the top-eight list for former North Texas Mean Green guard Tylor Perry, who is currently in search of greener pastures through the transfer portal.

Along with the Orange and Blue, the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Ole Miss Rebels, Baylor Bears, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Louisville Cardinals and Texas Tech Red Raiders also made the latest cut. Perry was in Gainesville a week ago to get a gander at the Gators’ digs over the course of a few days, following that up with a trip to visit Eric Musselman and the Hogs afterward.

The junior from Fort Coffee, Oklahoma, served primarily as a point guard with the Mean Green, averaging 15.6 points on 43.1% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc while grabbing 3.2 rebounds, dishing out 2.3 dimes and snatching 1.3 steals per game over his two-year tenure in North Texas. He played two seasons at Coffeeville CC prior to his time in Denton, where he led his squad to the 2021 NJCAA DI National Championship in 2020-21.

The Gators have added four players through the transfer portal — forward Tyrese Samuel, point guard Walter Clayton Jr., forward EJ Jarvis and center Micah Handlogten — along with two members from the 2023 high school recruiting class in forwards Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh.

More Basketball!

Gators add fourth transfer to men's basketball team CBS Sports ranks men's basketball conferences after 2022-23 season Florida losing forward Alex Fudge to NBA draft Here's where Florida basketball lands in ESPN's way-too-early bracketology Florida bringing in Seton Hall transfer forward for official visit

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire