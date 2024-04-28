Transfer portal target Dylan Edwards commits to Kansas State

Nebraska transfer portal target Dylan Edwards, a rising sophomore tailback who was most recently with the Colorado Buffaloes, has found his next destination.

The Derby, Kansas native, is returning to his home state and will play for Kansas State. He announced his decision on X, posting a tweet of him in Kansas City gear with the home emoji.

Edwards appeared to be on track for a major season in 2023 as a true freshman after a phenomenal debut against TCU in which he recorded five receptions for 135 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a 45-42 win for Colorado.

He would, however, finish with just 76 rushing attempts for 321 yards and one touchdown. He also had 36 receptions for 299 yards and four touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire