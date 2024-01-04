Transfer portal target commits to Penn State

A Nebraska target in the transfer portal has committed to a Big Ten rival. Julian Fleming made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Fleming was the top wide receiver in the class of 2020 but never cracked the starting lineup during his four years in Columbus. He totaled 79 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in 38 career games.

The Huskers had been in pursuit of the wide receiver shortly after he entered the portal in early December. Contact with Fleming had slowed down after Nebraska passed on bringing in quarterback Kyle McCord, who later signed Syracuse.

In 12 games this season, Fleming had 270 yards on 26 receptions. He will have one year of eligibility remaining upon his arrival in Happy Valley.

BREAKING: Ohio State transfer WR Julian Fleming has committed to Penn State, per @Hayesfawcett3. He was the No. 3 recruit in the 2020 class👀https://t.co/FwtBzeRfwj pic.twitter.com/pJgmYgOy5q — On3 (@On3sports) January 3, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire