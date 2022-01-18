Transfer portal: TaQuan Roberson officially joins UConn Huskies

A few weeks after announcing his commitment to his new school, former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson has officially been welcomed into his new home. Roberson announced his commitment to the Connecticut Huskies in late December, a couple of weeks after confirming he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Monday, UConn made the news official by announcing they had signed Roberson to be a part of the Huskies program.

Roberson will be eligible immediately for the Huskies, and he should have a good chance to land a key role in the offense under new UConn head coach Jim Mora.

Roberson is a former four-star recruit of Penn State’s in the Class of 2019, but he was never more than a backup option for established starter Sean Clifford, who announced he will return to Penn State for another season in 2022. Roberson was used as a backup for an injured Clifford in a road game at Iowa, and it did not go particularly well for the in-experienced backup. Roberson struggled to guide the Penn State offense against a feisty Iowa defense that had been racking up interceptions at an astonishing rate early in the season.

In a sense, it was a really tough spot to expect too much out of Roberson. When Clifford went down with an injury in a game later in the season against Rutgers, Penn State opted to go with Christian Veilleux as the first relief option, not Roberson.

Roberson entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on December 13, which was to be expected given the situation with the quarterback situation in 2022 and beyond with Class of 2022 quarterback Drew Allar on board. UConn was among the first schools to show interest in Roberson, and he may have a chance to become a starter fairly quickly under Mora with the Huskies.

