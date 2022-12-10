Transfer portal stars: Jimmy Horn Jr., wide receiver

There has been no crazier time in recent memory for college football than the age of the transfer portal. People love it, coaches hate it, and media is torn on it. What everyone knows for sure is it allows teams to rebuild faster and success to be sustained. And any team looking to add Jimmy Horn Jr. will be adding the best wide receiver in the transfer portal.

Horn Jr. is born and raised in Florida which produces quality football players the way Henry Ford produced cars way back when. In Horn Jr.’s case, he specifically came from a lower ranked recruit at a less than ideal football situation in USF and now has a chance to become well known at a big school.

Penn State wants and needs to bring him in as they look to rebuild their receiving corp.

Background

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 5′ 9″

Weight: 160 lbs.

Hometown: Samford, FL

High School: Seminole

Recruiting Profile

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

3-Star Recruit | 152nd Ranked WR | 107th Ranked Recruit in FL

Career Stats

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Games: 23

Receptions: 67

Receiving Yards: 959

Rec. Touchdowns: 4

Best Game of His Career

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

2022 vs. East Carolina: 8 receptions, 180 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns

Teams That Could Be a Destination

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Teams Interested: Penn State, Colorado, Florida, and USC

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire